David Morrissey suggests ‘challenging the narrative’ around refugee crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

David Morrissey suggests ‘challenging the narrative’ around refugee crisis

By Press Association
December 13, 2022, 7:03 am
David Morrissey recently travelled to Pakistan to meet Afghan refugees (UNHCR/Andy Hall/PA)
David Morrissey recently travelled to Pakistan to meet Afghan refugees (UNHCR/Andy Hall/PA)

David Morrissey has said “challenging the narrative” is important when it comes to how people in the UK view the refugee crisis.

The 58-year-old actor, who has been a UN Goodwill Ambassador since 2017, recently returned from Pakistan where he visited Afghan refugees with the UNHCR – the UN Refugee Agency.

Speaking to the PA news agency about how refugees are viewed by some people in the UK, Morrissey said: “You can look at the narrative that sometimes is given to you around refugees and the refugee crisis and the people who are arriving here.

David Morrissey talks with Afghan refugee DAFI scholars Muqaddas, Najiba and Mehbooba in the grounds of the University of Balochistan (UNHCR/Andy Hall/PA)

“Narratives like ‘safe passage’ when people talk about how we will be welcoming to refugees who have taken the appropriate and legal routes…

“When you’re being faced with either a crisis of conflict, or a crisis of climate change, the legal and recommended bureaucracy that one has to go through in order to start that journey is so mind numbing and so crippling, that many [refugees] are not going to take that option.

“I don’t think many people [in the UK], if they were faced with that bureaucratic argument, would go for it either, so challenging narrative is important.”

He went on to describe the number of refugees fleeing their homes to seek safety elsewhere as an “unprecedented crisis”.

During a three-day trip to Quetta, a city in northern Balochistan near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, Morrissey met with a number of female Afghan refugees, some of which are studying at university thanks to a UNHCR scholarship programme and others who are learning vocational skills to help establish a means of earning a living.

The Bafta-nominated actor also visited people who were badly affected by flooding in the country earlier this year and are still dealing with the aftermath.

Reflecting on how catastrophic events are reported on in the media, Morrissey told PA: “We’re living in a very busy news world, aren’t we?

“And it’s always been the case that the initial catastrophe, or the initial incident is always getting front page coverage, and then, in the aftermath of that it will all peter out and something new will come up…

Morrissey speaking to Haji Khan Gul whose home was damaged by the floods in Pakistan earlier this year (UNHCR/Andy Hall/PA)

“And of course, our eyes are turned to very important issues: Ukraine, the cost-of-living crisis here in the UK, as well as all over the world.

“This is not to diminish what’s going on and where our eyes are, and our sensibilities are, I just think there is also a need and a desire by myself to say, look, these are obviously massive things that we need to focus on, but that thing we focused on six months ago, that’s not gone away, that is still here.”

Morrissey went on to explain: “It’s to do with what is our response to something which is a global crisis.

“It’s not a local crisis, it’s not a national crisis. It’s a global crisis, both in climate change and the refugee crisis… So it’s our own responsibility to look at this and see how we, as a nation, and individuals, respond to it.

“We are in this thing, which is sort of lifeboat Earth really. We’re not separate to these crises they are ours together.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented