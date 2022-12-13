Patients can expect a ‘bank holiday service’ during nurse strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Patients can expect a ‘bank holiday service’ during nurse strikes

By Press Association
December 13, 2022, 10:55 am Updated: December 13, 2022, 11:15 am
File photo dated 07/01/21 of staff nurses on a hospital ward. NHS Confederation chief executive said patients can expect a bank holiday service on strike days. PA.
File photo dated 07/01/21 of staff nurses on a hospital ward. NHS Confederation chief executive said patients can expect a bank holiday service on strike days. PA.

Patients can expect a bank holiday-level of service in hospitals when nurses go on strike later this week, the head of the NHS Confederation has said.

Matthew Taylor, who speaks for healthcare systems in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, said trade unions are committed to maintaining emergency and critical care services and he was “reasonably confident that we won’t see severe patient harm”.

However, he said there would disruption to planned care, such as non-emergency operations and outpatient appointments.

Nurses are set to walk out on Thursday after talks with the Government broke down on Monday night, with thousands of appointments expected to be cancelled in the next few days.

The head of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), Pat Cullen, said strikes would go ahead after Health Secretary Steve Barclay refused to discuss pay.

The Government said it would continue to engage on non-pay related issues and has said the pay rise demanded by the RCN – 5% above inflation, so 19.2% – is unaffordable.

Ms Cullen has hinted that nurses may have been willing to accept a lower offer.

Mr Taylor told Sky News there were conversations at both a national and local level “to try to protect life and limb” on strike days “and it’s important that those conversations continue”.

He added: “It’s disappointing that it seems that the meeting between the Secretary of State and the RCN has not made any progress.

“I’m reasonably confident that we won’t see severe patient harm as a consequence of this action, but what we are going to see is cancellations of appointments and procedures.

“We’ve taken steps to make sure that patients are aware of those cancellations.

“We use the phrase routine procedures but I know that if you’re a patient and you’ve been waiting some time to see somebody, it doesn’t feel routine at all to have that cancelled.

“And we’re very sorry that that has to take place.

“But I think what you’re going to see really is a kind of bank holiday level service during a week day and, with the goodwill of the trade unions, we can avoid severe patient harm.”

Asked if the Government was right to keep to its position on pay, Mr Taylor said: “I think it’s important to say that if we have no trade unions, no industrial action, there would still be a major issue around how we recruit, retain and motivate our staff – we have 130,000 vacancies.

UK strikes in December
(PA Graphics)

“So, regardless in a sense of what the trade unions are saying, we have a real staffing crisis in the health service.

“We’ve seen some progress in Scotland. It’s not for me as a representative of NHS, employers, leaders of the health service, to take sides in this – all we can do is encourage both sides to talk.”

He said next year there may be a more positive environment for negotiations, with inflation coming down and an NHS workforce plan in place.

“We’ve been calling for it for years, so we may have a more positive environment for negotiations next year,” he said.

“I would still at the very last minute, this late last hour, I would still encourage both sides to continue talking and to try to avoid action.”

On pressures in the health service. Mr Taylor said the NHS was “suffering essentially from a gap between the capacity that we have and the demand that we face. That capacity gap is difficult in the middle of summer, it’s very difficult in winter.”

