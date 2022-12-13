Tearful police pay silent tribute to boys who died in ice-covered lake tragedy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Tearful police pay silent tribute to boys who died in ice-covered lake tragedy

By Press Association
December 13, 2022, 4:09 pm Updated: December 13, 2022, 6:13 pm
Officers from West Midlands Police lay bouquets of flowers (Richard Vernalls/PA)
Officers from West Midlands Police lay bouquets of flowers (Richard Vernalls/PA)

Tearful police officers have been applauded by the public as they laid flowers near to where three boys died after falling into an ice-covered lake.

A group of 21 officers from West Midlands Police’s Chelmsley Wood neighbourhood policing team marched to the makeshift shrine, which has grown up near Babbs Mill Lake in Kingshurst in Solihull in the two days since the tragedy on Sunday.

The tight-knit community is still in shock since news broke on Monday that three boys – aged 11, 10 and eight – had died after being pulled from the water.

A fourth boy, aged six, remains in critical condition in hospital.

Babbs Mill Park incident
Birmingham City Football Club head coach John Eustace laying flowers near to the scene (Jacob King/PA)

On Tuesday, a group of police officers arrived at the scene and held a two-minute silence before marching away, to claps from on-lookers.

The force’s officers were among the first rescuers on the scene and one had tried to punch through the ice to reach the youngsters.

Solihull Police also tweeted its “heartfelt thanks” to the community for its “overwhelming” support offered to all branches of the emergency services who attended the rescue and since.

It came as a relative of one of the boys who died has spoken of the unimaginable pain faced by the youngsters’ families.

The aunt of 10-year-old Jack Johnson, who is reported to have been trying to save others who fell into the water near Birmingham, used a social media post to thank members of the community for their support.

Babbs Mill Park incident
Police at the scene (Jacob King/PA)

In a post on social media, Jack’s aunt, Charlotte McIlmurray, described the tragedy as a “nightmare”, adding “that two families can’t wake from the pain is unimaginable”.

“He (Jack) was my nephew, so I know the pain is a million times worse for their moms, dads, sisters/brothers,” she added.

Numerous bunches of flowers left near the scene included tributes from the emergency services, the NHS, local politicians, Marston Green FC and friends of the boys.

Birmingham City Football Club head coach John Eustace also laid flowers on Tuesday, on behalf of all those at the club.

Mr Eustace, who was born in Solihull, laid a floral wreath of blue and white at the foot of a tree which has become the focal point of mourning near Babbs Mill Lake.

Babbs Mill Park incident
Police divers were still searching Babbs Mill Lake on Tuesday morning (Jacob King/PA)

The wreath had a card which read: “Sending our deepest condolences and love to those affected by this tragedy.

“You are in our thoughts. From everyone at Birmingham City Football Club.”

After laying the wreath, Mr Eustace stood for a moment, in silence, before leaving.

People of all ages had continued to arrive throughout the day to pay their respects.

Some had brought children’s toys, or sweets, to leave, others had balloons or bouquets.

The messages on the hundreds of cards told their own story, with several addressed to the “Babbs Mill Boys”.

Babbs Mill Park incident
Flowers and tributes to the ‘Babbs Mill Boys’ (Jacob King/PA)

One read: “You will never be forgotten boys, our three Kings of Kingshurst.”

Several others had cards dedicated to Jack, while others paid tribute to another boy by name, saying: “To Thomas, The world will not be same without you” and “Thomas, rest in peace. Love from Earl”.

Among the dozens of teddy bears, was one with the message: “RIP beautiful angels.”

Earlier, specialist dive teams had continued combing the lake, although West Midlands Police has stressed there are no reports of any other children missing, and the searches are thought to be in order to assist in piecing together the circumstances of what happened.

The divers came out of the water after lunchtime and later left the scene, which is still closed off to the public by a large cordon and police tape.

West Midlands Police said earlier in a statement: “Our searches at Babbs Mill lake in Kingshurst will continue today.

“The six-year-old boy remains in hospital in a critical condition. We will release further updates as soon as we are able.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented