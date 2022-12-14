Actors Damian Lewis and William Roache set to receive royal honours

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Actors Damian Lewis and William Roache, and AstraZeneca’s chief executive Sir Pascal Soriot are among a number of people due to be recognised with honours at an investiture ceremony on Wednesday.

French-born Sir Pascal will be knighted for services to UK life sciences and the response to Covid-19 at the ceremony at Windsor Castle, after his company developed a vaccine and sent billions of doses around the world.

CEO of AstraZeneca Pascal Soriot (Chris Jackson/PA)

Lewis, star of the award-winning shows Homeland and Band Of Brothers and who started a fundraiser to feed NHS staff healthy meals, will be made a CBE for services to drama and charity; while Roache, who holds the world record for the longest-serving TV actor in a continuous role for playing Ken Barlow in Coronation Street, will be made an OBE.

Director Sir John Boorman, who through his career spanning five decades has been nominated for five Oscars and won the Cannes Best Director award twice, will be knighted for services to film.

Paralympic athletes Karen Tonge and Sophie Wells and TV presenter Matt Baker are also to receive honours.

Tonge, chair of Para Table Tennis, will be made an OBE for services to Paralympic table tennis after years of promoting the sport at a grassroots level.

Para-equestrian Wells, who won gold at the London Paralympic Games in 2012, will also be made an OBE for services to equestrianism.

Baker, who raised £2 million for Children In Need by cycling a rickshaw from Edinburgh to London, is to be made an MBE for charitable and voluntary services to fundraising.