What the papers say – December 14

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The front pages are occupied by asylum seekers, railway and NHS strikes and a car-crashing collie.

The Prime Minister’s pledge to crackdown on asylum seekers and clear a backlog leads The Daily Telegraph, Daily Mail, Metro and The Independent while the i reports a “Tory backlash” is mounting over part of his plan.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Sunak: I will stop those who get here by cheating'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/yerxUmmIwS — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 13, 2022

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 I'LL CLEAR ASYLUM BACKLOG 🔴 PM promises to end crisis within a year#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/tz8OFBe9Y2 — Metro (@MetroUK) December 13, 2022

The ongoing industrial dispute in the NHS is front page of the Daily Mirror and The Times while The Guardian features a report into the public health service “on the brink”.

THE TIMES: Lives are at risk, nurses leaders tell union chiefs #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/7oYy2mLxYw — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 14, 2022

Guardian front page, Wednesday 14 December 2022: 33 hoursinside an NHS on the brink pic.twitter.com/EEobo6q7IV — The Guardian (@guardian) December 13, 2022

The Sun says RMT leader Mick Lynch is losing public support as strike losses mount for union members.

On tomorrow's front page: Support for union boss Mick Lynch’s crippling rail strikes plummet as members lose £5k https://t.co/WO6h5hcmPx pic.twitter.com/KKv2ukPKRi — The Sun (@TheSun) December 13, 2022

The Bank of England governor’s warning to the Government that it might be going “too far” over deregulation is splashed by the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 14 December https://t.co/7wMPlnmZeU pic.twitter.com/A1643mV2UO — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) December 13, 2022

And the Daily Star has a border collie crashing its owner’s car after “jumping into the driver’s seat and knocking the handbrake off”.