Home News UK

Zara Aleena’s killer refuses to face court for sentencing

By Press Association
December 14, 2022, 12:33 pm Updated: December 14, 2022, 1:10 pm
Jordan McSweeney (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Jordan McSweeney (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A sexual predator has refused to come to court to be sentenced for the brutal killing of law graduate Zara Aleena.

Jordan McSweeney, 29, pleaded guilty to the 35-year-old’s murder and sexual assault and was due to attend the Old Bailey on Wednesday to be sentenced.

However, the court was told he had refused to come up from the cells because he did not want to watch CCTV of what he did.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said the sentencing should go ahead in his absence, saying Ms Aleena’s family, who were present, should not have to wait any longer.

Zara Aleena death
Protesters from Million Women Rise gather outside the Old Bailey in London, ahead of the sentencing of Jordan McSweeney (David Parry/PA)

Opening the facts, prosecutor Oliver Glasgow KC told how McSweeney had been ejected from a pub in Ilford, east London, after drunkenly “pestering” a member of staff on the evening of June 25.

He was caught on CCTV lurching in the street and following at least two other women before he targeted Ms Aleena as she walked home from a night out in the early hours of June 26.

He stalked her along Cranbrook Road before grabbing her from behind and dragging her into a driveway.

Mr Glasgow said: “Despite being only yards from a public street and from residential properties, the defendant attacked Zara Aleena with a savagery that is almost impossible to believe.

“He repeatedly kicked and stamped on her head and body, he tore some of her clothes from her body in order that he could sexually assault her, and then he attacked her again, kicking and stamping on her face and neck, and returning several times to continue the brutal violence.

“Finally, once satisfied that she would no longer be able to report him for what he had done, he walked away, taking her mobile telephone with him which he threw over a garden wall, thus ensuring that neither she nor anyone else who might find her could use the phone to call for help.

Zara Aleena vigil
Zara Aleena was found with severe head injuries and struggling to breathe (PA)

“He walked back the caravan where he was living and the following morning, having hidden the bloodstained clothes and shoes he had been wearing during the attack, was seen laughing and joking with his friends; seemingly without any concern for what he had done or for the fate he had forced upon Zara Aleena.”

Ms Aleena was found with severe head injuries and struggling to breathe.

Emergency services were called at 2.44am but she died in hospital from compression to the neck and blunt force to the head.

The court was shown CCTV of McSweeney as he stalked at least two other women before turning his attention on Ms Aleena.

Her family left court as grainy footage of the moment she was snatched was played.

Ms Glasgow said: “Mercifully, the quality is not sufficiently good to see exactly what happened.

Floral tributes left at the scene on Cranbrook Road
Floral tributes left at the scene on Cranbrook Road (PA)

“Just after 2.15am, Jordan McSweeney grabbed Zara Aleena from behind with both arms.

“One arm appears to cover her mouth, and the other appears to go around her neck. He then dragged Zara Aleena backwards into the paved driveway… and took her to the ground in the corner of the drive.

“She did all she could to fight him off but she had no idea he was behind her and she must have been terrified as the bigger and stronger Jordan McSweeney dragged her into the darkness and out of sight from any potential rescuer.”

Mr Glasgow told the court that the attack lasted nine minutes and resulted in 46 separate injuries.

Afterwards, he took some of Ms Aleena’s clothes, keys and purse which he threw away.

The prosecutor said McSweeney “treated Zara Aleena’s belongings with the same appalling distain with which he had treated her life” – casting them away like “any other insignificant piece of rubbish”.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb indicated she would hand down her sentence on Wednesday afternoon.

