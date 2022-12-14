‘Hostile’ refugee policies behind migrant deaths, human rights groups say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

‘Hostile’ refugee policies behind migrant deaths, human rights groups say

By Press Association
December 14, 2022, 12:51 pm Updated: December 14, 2022, 2:01 pm
Four people have died in the incident (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Four people have died in the incident (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Human rights groups have blamed the Government’s “hostile” refugee policies for the deaths of four migrants while attempting to cross the Channel on Wednesday.

Government sources told the PA news agency that 43 people were rescued, with more than 30 of those pulled from the water.

The founder of refugee charity Care4Calais, Clare Moseley, said the Government had “blood” on its hands over the incident.

“There are no words to express our horror and grief at today’s tragedy,” she said.

“A full year on from 32 people losing their lives in the Channel, our Government has done nothing to prevent further deaths and so has failed both the refugees who need our help and our country.

“Three weeks ago we stood in solidarity with the relatives of those 32 souls and felt their undiminished grief. It is unbearable to think that more families will now suffer the same pain.

“Both then and now, these deaths are wholly unnecessary and preventable. By failing to act, our government has blood on their hands.

Reacting to Care4Calais’ remarks, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “I don’t think those sorts of comments are in any way appropriate at this time.

“The Government is firmly fixed on resolving this issue.”

In a statement, charity Refugee Action said the deaths were “predictable and avoidable”, and “caused by hostile Government policies”.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

Chief executive Tim Naor Hilton said: “This is heartbreaking and our thoughts go out to the loved ones of people who have died and to refugees everywhere for who this will be retraumatising.

“Let’s be clear, today’s tragedy and those on previous days are predictable and inevitable, and caused by hostile Government policies – such as those announced yesterday by the Prime Minister – which are designed to keep people out, and not keep people safe.

“Ministers even ignored a Home Office report two years ago that revealed deterrent policies are ineffective and will not stop people risking their lives to cross the Channel.

“Since then, dozens of people have died off the south coast yet the Government has doubled down on expensive and futile get-tough-quick schemes that only make deaths in the Channel more likely.

“The Government must create more routes to reach the UK to claim asylum. Until they do, more people will die trying to reach safety here.”

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
Steve Crawshaw, of Freedom from Torture, said the tragedy was ‘of the Government’s own making’ (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Steve Valdez-Symonds, Amnesty International UK’s refugee and migrant rights director, accused the Government of “scapegoating” refugees.

“The Prime Minister’s remarks this week about people escaping persecution somehow acting ‘illegally’ or ‘cheating’ the system are at the heart of this problem, showing how the Government prefers to scapegoat desperate people rather than assist them,” he said.

“We need to restore some compassion to a failing and dysfunctional asylum system – many of those crossing the Channel are doing so out of desperation, largely because there are no safe and legal routes open to them, with some having family and other connections here.”

He called on the Government to establish safe asylum routes for refugees.

“If the Government really wanted to reduce the risk to these terrible Channel deaths, it would immediately establish safe asylum routes working with the French and other authorities,” he said.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said the deaths in the English Channel showed “debates about asylum seekers are not about statistics, but precious human lives”.

He said: “I’m praying for the victims of today’s terrible events in the Channel.

“It’s another reminder that debates about asylum seekers are not about statistics, but precious human lives.

“May God comfort those who mourn, those who survived and all those who work to save lives at sea.”

Steve Crawshaw, director of policy and advocacy at Freedom from Torture, said: “This tragedy is of the government’s own making.

“By shutting down all other means to seek sanctuary, they have left the perilous Channel crossing as the only route available for most people fleeing torture and war to reach the UK.”

Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, also said that deterrence does not work.

“The time for a more rational conversation about these Channel crossings is long overdue,” he said.

“At every turn, those who can take meaningful steps to address it in ways which will make a difference simply decline to do so.

“Instead of taking compassionate and careful measures, they turn instead to rhetoric and bluster, and choose unworkable punitive measures and deterrence despite all the evidence that they just don’t work. That evidence is never more apparent than today, with lives lost, hopes and dreams shattered, families in mourning.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented