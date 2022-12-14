Midwives’ leader asks to meet Health Secretary to stem ‘multiple challenges’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Midwives’ leader asks to meet Health Secretary to stem ‘multiple challenges’

By Press Association
December 14, 2022, 2:13 pm
The Royal College of Midwives has written to Steve Barclay to spell out the ‘multiple challenges’ frontline staff are facing (PA)
The Royal College of Midwives has written to Steve Barclay to spell out the ‘multiple challenges’ frontline staff are facing (PA)

The Health Secretary is being urged to meet maternity staff to understand why they are at their “wits’ end”, with many leaving the service.

The Royal College of Midwives (RCM) has written to Steve Barclay to spell out the “multiple challenges” frontline staff are facing.

The call comes a day after a ballot for industrial action among midwives and maternity support workers (MSWs) in England fell just short of the legal turnout threshold.

RCM general secretary Gill Walton voiced frustration at the “lack of focus” by Mr Barclay and his predecessors to the “growing crisis” in the profession.

She wrote: “We are entirely focused on what it takes to deliver safe maternity care and we are committed to your manifesto promise to make the UK the best place in the world to give birth.

“We are saddened that none of your predecessors since Jeremy Hunt has found time to meet with us and discuss what it takes to improve maternity care. We wonder whether this indicates the regard in which the Government holds midwives and midwifery?”

In the ballot, more than nine out of 10 midwives and MSWs in England voted to take industrial action but the turnout was just below the 50% legal threshold.

Gill Walton added: “Midwives and MSWs are at their wits’ end, and many of them are already leaving the service. Since the last election midwife numbers have gone down by 600.

“Staff feel undervalued and taken for granted, and a pay award of just 4% for most midwives has done nothing to halt this. Getting this close to threshold will be deeply frustrating for many of our members, but it is absolutely not the end of our fight to get a decent deal for midwives and MSWs.

“That is why I am inviting Steve Barclay to join me in any maternity service in the country, wherever he chooses.

“He needs to hear direct from dedicated midwives and maternity support workers who are skipping breaks and working way beyond their hours, often without being paid, to provide the care that women and babies need.

“He needs to see beyond the statistics to meet the people the impact of a lack of any action by him and his predecessors really means.”

The legal threshold for industrial action was met among midwives in Wales.

