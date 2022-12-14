Doctor at nurse’s murder trial questioned over status of monitor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Doctor at nurse’s murder trial questioned over status of monitor

By Press Association
December 14, 2022, 4:19 pm
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Lucy Letby (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Lucy Letby (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

A doctor has accepted he must not have turned back on a monitor for a baby girl allegedly attacked by nurse Lucy Letby.

The prosecution says Letby, 32, switched off the oxygen monitor during a collapse of the infant on the neo-natal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

It is alleged it was the defendant’s third attempt to murder the youngster, known as Child G, within a fortnight in September 2015, as her oxygen saturation levels “significantly” dropped and she had to be moved to intensive care.

The incident is said to have taken place shortly after a consultant paediatrician fitted an intravenous cannula to Child G behind a privacy screen in a nursery room at about 3.30pm on September 20.

A nurse, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, told jurors at Manchester Crown Court she heard Letby call for help from the nursery.

She said the screen was still up when she entered and a “concerned” Letby was trying to revive the youngster who was not breathing.

And she recalled a nearby monitor, which also measures heart rate, was not switched on.

Lucy Letby court case
A police van parked outside Manchester Crown Court (Steve Allen/PA)

On Wednesday, she confirmed to Ben Myers KC, defending, that she spoke to detectives last month after reading the opening speeches online which suggested Letby had switched off the monitor.

Mr Myers said: “From what happened you knew that was not the case?”

The nurse replied: “As far as I’m aware I believe that was not the case.”

She said two doctors, consultant Dr John Gibbs and registrar Dr David Harkness, approached her the same afternoon to apologise for leaving Child G behind the screen and for not turning the monitor back after completing the procedure.

Mr Myers said: “I suggest Ms Letby was cross that the doctors had left her behind the screen with the monitor off?”

The nurse said: “I don’t remember that.

“I remember her being concerned.”

Mr Myers said: “Do you recall she said this is something to make a formal complaint about?”

The witness replied: “I don’t remember but I went to my manager to report it myself without anyone suggesting it.”

Dr Gibbs told the court he could not remember whether Child G was screened.

He also could not recall whether Child G was connected to a monitor but said she “must have been” given her medical history after she was born extremely premature months earlier weighing just more than one pound.

Dr Gibbs said normally he would have told a nurse, ideally in the same room, when he was leaving but added when inserting a cannula a nurse would usually still be around.

He stated to police he couldn’t remember whether Child G’s monitoring equipment was switched off during a seventh attempt that day by medical staff to insert a cannula Mr Myers said to Dr Gibbs: “I am going to suggest that you and Dr Harkness left without telling any nurse that you had finished, could that have happened?”

Dr Gibbs said: “That should not have happened but I don’t remember who I spoke to.”

The retired consultant agreed it would be a “serious error” to have left a baby behind a screen without a monitor switched on and not inform a nurse.

Mr Myers said: “Later both you and Dr Harkness spoke to (the nurse) to apologise for that.

“Now that happened, didn’t it?”

Dr Gibbs replied: “I’m sorry but I don’t remember that.”

Mr Myers said: “If you had left a baby unattended without the monitor on and it’s a matter you had to apologise for, you would remember that?”

Dr Gibbs said: “I would expect so.”

Mr Myers said: “If you had left a baby like this would it have concerned you?”

“Yes,” said Dr Gibbs.

Mr Myers went on: “If it was very busy and you were being overstretched across different parts of the hospital, if you had to leave in a rush for instance?”

Dr Gibbs said: “That’s one reason I might not have had time to speak to a nurse like I should have done, but I can’t remember.”

Mr Myers said: “You apologised that she had been left behind a screen unattended?”

Dr Gibbs said: “If that is what (the nurse) says then that must have happened, I just don’t remember that.”

Mr Myers said: “And left the monitor switched off?”

Dr Gibbs said: “If that is what is she said then presumably that happened.”

Letby, originally from Hereford, denies murdering seven babies and trying to murder 10 others between June 2015 and June 2016.

The trial continues on Thursday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented