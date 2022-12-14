Max Whitlock: British Gymnastics ‘going in right direction’ after assault claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Max Whitlock: British Gymnastics ‘going in right direction’ after assault claims

By Press Association
December 14, 2022, 6:22 pm
Max Whitlock after being made an OBE (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Max Whitlock after being made an OBE (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Max Whitlock says British Gymnastics is “going in the right direction” after the sports body was rocked by abuse allegations against coaches.

The Olympic gold medallist spoke about the sport after he was honoured with an OBE by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle on Wednesday afternoon.

Among those also honoured at the investiture ceremony was Sophie Wells, the British para-equestrian Olympic gold medallist and Karen Tonge, chairwoman of British Para Table Tennis.

Asked about how British Gymnastics is responding after the Whyte Review found a culture of sexual abuse and bullying, he said: “The sport has gone through a big rough patch which was massively difficult at the time and especially difficult for those going through it.

The 29-year-old said he gives “huge credit” to those who spoke out, adding: “To protect the future of our sport, something like that had to happen.”

Great Britain’s Max Whitlock (Mike Egerton/PA)
Great Britain’s Max Whitlock (Mike Egerton/PA)

He said the sports body is “responding in a great way”.

“British Gymnastics are responding, they are responding in a great way, they’re making a lot of changing, they’re bringing new people in to try and improve it for the next generation, and this generation as well,” he said.

Whitlock said the Tokyo Olympics was “a bit more relaxed” with the men and women mixing more at the competition.

“It was a definite indication we’re going the right way when I look back at Tokyo, the Olympics – and I think every gymnast would say exactly the same thing.

“It’s massively positive and when we move forwards, we want to make sure we are making these changes and continue to make the changes.

“That’s the big thing, to make sure 10, 20, 30 years down the line that the younger generation coming through, everybody is having a positive experience.”

“Because for me, loved every single experience and there’s no reason why it can’t be the same for everybody else.

“That’s why it’s important to me because it frustrates me when it’s not that way and they think it needs to be the old school way, or the way other nations do it or however people work.”

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Sophie Wells, from Lincoln, is made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire by the Princess Royal (Yui Mok/PA)

Meanwhile, Wells said receiving her OBE from the Princess Royal was a “pinch yourself a little bit” moment.

“It’s incredible, the (royal) family’s so horsey, aren’t they, so she remembered they gave me the MBE 10 years ago so we had a chat about the horsing and the coaching.

Ms Wells said winning gold in Rio de Janeiro was the highlight of her career after she fell short in London.

“(Getting gold in London) was expected of me so much and I wanted it for everybody who helped me to get there as well so when I didn’t get that it did made it more special in Rio four years later,” she said.

On what being awarded an OBE means for the sport, she said: “Hopefully it does give people like that an extra profile just because you have a disability it doesn’t stop you doing anything.”

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Karen Tonge (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Ms Tonge described the experiences as “very special”.

“To be in the platinum honours list for the birthday, that part was just amazing, and subsequently the queen died so it was the last honours before she died so to get an honour once is amazing but twice is remarkable.

“It’s special,” she added.

On her conversation with the Princess Royal, Ms Tonge said: “She apologised that it was her again because she presented me with her MBE.

“And I said: ‘No it’s special it’s you ma’am. You’re the IOC member and you do such a lot for sport’.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented