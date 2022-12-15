Network of First World War training trenches among sites added to heritage list

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Network of First World War training trenches among sites added to heritage list

By Press Association
December 15, 2022, 12:14 am
Lovat Scouts’ First World War training trenches, Docking, Stanhoe, Norfolk (Historic England)
Lovat Scouts’ First World War training trenches, Docking, Stanhoe, Norfolk (Historic England)

A network of First World War training trenches and two centuries-old shipwrecks are among 240 sites that have been added to the National Heritage List for England this year.

Two Victorian cabmen’s shelters were also listed at Grade II along with an 18th-century watermill drawn by the famous landscape artist John Constable.

Discovered at Shingles Bank off the Isle of Wight, the shipwrecks, named NW96 and NW68, were dated to the 16th and 17th centuries respectively and have been granted the highest level of protection because of their extreme rarity.

It is thought that NW96 predates 1580 because of a lead ingot cast from a furnace known as a bole which fell out of use around that time.

Cannon discovered on the NW68 wreck discovered off the Isle of Wight
Cannon discovered on the NW68 wreck discovered off the Isle of Wight (Martin Pritchard)

The network of trenches found in Norfolk is also said to be rare in that many other examples have long been filled in.

It was used by the Lovat Scouts, a regiment of the Scottish Highland Yeomanry, which began during the Boer War and fought in Gallipoli in 1915 and later in the Second World War.

Commanded by Lord Lovat, uncle of SAS founder David Stirling, the Scouts pioneered the use of unconventional tactics and are credited with introducing the camouflaged sniper’s ghillie suit into the British Army.

Its soldiers were drawn from among workers of the Scottish Highlands, and Stirling would go on to employ their pioneering tactics against the Nazis and Italians in North Africa.

Heritage minister Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay said: “Heritage sites tell the story of our country, boost tourism, and help us understand and take pride in where we live.

“By listing buildings and protecting wrecks, battlefields and monuments, we can safeguard our history for future generations to enjoy as well.

“With an extra 240 places added to the list this year, I’m pleased to join Historic England in encouraging everyone to get out and explore our shared heritage this Christmas.”

Pont Street Cabmen's Shelter
Pont Street Cabmen’s Shelter (Historic England)

Among the Grade II listed buildings are two cabmen’s shelters – at Pont Street, Kensington, and Chelsea Embankment.

The shelter at Pont Street, built in 1892, is still open more than a century later selling breakfast and coffee to black cab drivers.

Only 13 of the 61 original shelters in London have survived, with many having been bombed by the Luftwaffe or bulldozed during construction work.

They were the idea of Captain George Armstrong, editor of The Globe newspaper, and gave cabbies with their horse-drawn Hackney carriages somewhere to rest and eat at any time of the day or night without leaving their vehicles unattended.

In the Lake District, walkers can find a newly listed Grade II watermill on a tributary of the River Derwent near Borrowdale, which was once used to mill corn for the local community in the 18th century.

Built of rubblestone and slate, Coombe Gill Mill was also a source of inspiration for artists, the most famous being John Constable, who sketched a pencil and watercolour picture in 1806 while on a tour of the area.

Coombe Gill Mill, Borrowdale, Keswick, Cumbria
Coombe Gill Mill, Borrowdale, Keswick, Cumbria (Historic England)

Though the internal milling machinery has long since disappeared, traces of it can still be seen in the fabric and shape of the building, such as the original plinth which supported the milling equipment and the attached corn drying kiln.

Chief executive of Historic England, Duncan Wilson, said: “The variety of listings this year illustrates the rich diversity of our shared heritage and the importance of everyday places – from an Edwardian bank to a London cab shelter to a 19th-century watermill – that make up the fascinating fabric of our past.

“Places like this help to make us proud of where we live. Listing recognises their value so they are protected for the future and everyone can continue to enjoy them.”

