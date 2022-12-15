William ‘screamed and shouted’ at Harry during Megxit summit, duke claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
William ‘screamed and shouted’ at Harry during Megxit summit, duke claims

By Press Association
December 15, 2022, 9:43 am Updated: December 15, 2022, 1:04 pm
The Duke of Sussex and his brother now the Prince of Wales (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Duke of Sussex and his brother now the Prince of Wales (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Duke of Sussex has told how it was “terrifying” to have his brother, now the Prince of Wales, shout and scream at him at the Sandringham summit during the Megxit crisis.

Harry, in the final volume of the Sussexes’ controversial Netflix documentary, also said a joint statement was put out without his permission in his and his brother’s name on the same day denying a story that William had bullied him out of the royal family.

He branded the move a “lie to protect my brother” and added: “There was no other option at this point. I said ‘We need to get out of here’.”

Harry also accused his brother’s office Kensington Palace of trading negative stories, saying it was “heart-breaking” to see something he and William promised would they would “never ever do” taking place.

He described the bullying allegations against Meghan which appeared shortly before their Oprah Winfrey interview as “institutional gaslighting”, and said his final public engagement with his family as a working royal on Commonwealth Day in March 2020 looked and “felt cold”.

Other revelations included Harry saying he told his father, now the King, that he and Meghan were willing to relinquish their Sussex titles if a move to Canada did not work out.

He described how “people” were upset that Meghan was “‘stealing the limelight’ or doing the job better than the person who is born to do this” and claimed the duchess suffered a miscarriage “because of what the Mail did” during her lawsuit battle.

The pair also discussed the online abuse Meghan experienced, with the duchess breaking down in tears as she talked about receiving death threats, saying the negative media coverage had made people say they wanted to kill her.

Other footage showed Harry holding up his phone to Meghan to show her a text from William, with Meghan reacting with “wow” as she looked at the screen.

Harry recounted what happened behind the scenes when the Queen summoned Charles, William and Harry to Sandringham in January 2020 to resolve the Sussexes’ future plans after they issued a statement saying they wanted to step back as senior royals.

He described William’s dealings with him and accused his father Charles of lying, but said the Queen remained passive.

Commonwealth Day 2020
The royal family (Phil Harris/Daily Mirror/PA)

“It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that just simply weren’t true, and my grandmother quietly sit there and sort of take it all in,” the duke added.

Harry said he was given five options, ranging from “all in, no change” to “all out”, and he chose option three – “half in, half out”.

“It became very clear very quickly that that goal was not up for discussion or debate,” he added.

The timing of a meeting was, he said, deliberately arranged so Meghan could not attend.

A joint statement was issued on the day of the Sandringham meeting branding a front-page story about the brothers’ relationship as false, offensive and potentially harmful.

But the duke said in episode five: “Once I got in the car after the meeting, I was told about a joint statement that had been put out in my name and my brother’s name, squashing the story about him bullying us out of the family.”

He continued: “I couldn’t believe it. No one had asked me. No one had asked me permission to put my name to a statement like that.

“I rang M and I told her and she burst into floods of tears because within four hours they were happy to lie to protect my brother, and yet for three years they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

He added: “So there was no other option at this point. I said ‘We need to get out of here’.”

Harry also said how a letter he wrote to Charles about him and Meghan moving to Canada to work as royals was leaked to the press.

“It became clear that the institution had leaked the fact that we were moving back to Canada,” he said.

“And a key piece of that story that made me aware that the contents of the letter between me and my father had been leaked was that we were willing to relinquish our titles. That was a giveaway.

“I was like ‘Wow, our story, our lives, literally got taken from underneath us’.”

