Harry & Meghan: Key points from the second instalment of the Netflix show

By Press Association
December 15, 2022, 11:08 am Updated: December 15, 2022, 1:58 pm
A woman at home in London watching the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s controversial documentary being aired on Netflix (Yui Mok/PA)
The final volume of the Sussexes’ controversial Netflix documentary features claims about Meghan’s treatment in the press, her mental health and their relationship with the Prince of Wales.

The final three episodes, which dropped at 8am on Thursday, follow the couple from their wedding day to their departure for North America.

Here are the key points and revelations from Harry & Meghan:

Episode four

– Meghan said it was “really important” for the King to walk her down the aisle at her wedding to Harry.

– Meghan said in private she treated the late Queen “as my husband’s grandma” and recalled moments they shared.

– Harry said “the penny dropped” for Meghan after she was the one who appeared on the front page of the Telegraph following an event with every member of the royal family.

Archetypes podcast
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day (Ben Birchall/PA)

– Harry said broadcaster Danny Baker’s tweet comparing Archie to a chimp was “one of the first things” he saw following the birth.

– Meghan recalled thinking about taking her own life, saying: “It was like ‘All of this will stop if I am not here’.”

– Her mother, Doria Ragland, said discovering her daughter had had suicidal thoughts “really broke my heart”.

– Harry claimed about Meghan’s treatment in the press, “No-one would have private conversations with the editors saying ‘Enough’.”

– Harry said it was “heartbreaking” to see his brother’s communications office “copy” the behaviour of their father’s by “trading” stories with the press.

– James Holt, executive director Archewell, said there were fears Meghan could cause “national, geopolitical rows” between the UK and South Africa during their 2019 tour there.

Episode five

– Meghan broke down in tears as she described receiving death threats online.

– Harry said it was his decision to step back as a working royal, not his wife’s.

– Harry said a letter he wrote to his father about them moving to Canada to work as royals was leaked to the press.

– Harry claimed the timing of a meeting with senior royals at Sandringham about the couple’s future was deliberately arranged so Meghan could not attend.

– Harry said it was “terrifying” for his brother to “scream and shout” at him during their meeting about moving abroad.

Commonwealth Day 2019
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at a Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)

– Harry said he wrote to his father in January 2020 to say that he and his wife would be willing to relinquish their titles if the couple’s plan to move to Canada as working royals did not work out.

– Meghan said the Queen told her to write a letter to her estranged father which was then leaked to the press.

– The couple described their “farewell week” when they flew back to the UK from Canada in March 2020 as “sad” and “bittersweet”.

– Meghan said she felt free to finally wear colourful outfits, having previously “never wanted to upstage or ruffle any feathers”.

– The Sussexes claimed the institution “blocked” Harry from seeing his grandmother, the Queen, after they decided to step back as senior royals.

– Christopher Bouzy, founder and chief executive of Bot Sentinel, alleged Samantha Markle was part of a group putting out disinformation about the couple online.

Episode six

– The pair reflected on Meghan’s victory in her long-running case against Associated Newspapers Limited – publisher of the Mail On Sunday and Mail Online.

– Harry claimed Meghan suffered a miscarriage “because of what the Mail did” during her lawsuit battle.

– Home video footage appeared to show the couple watching their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey before kissing.

– Meghan revealed Beyonce texted her to praise her “bravery and vulnerability” following her interview with Winfrey.

– Other footage showed Harry holding up his phone to Meghan to show her a text from his brother William and her reaction is to say “wow” as she looks at its screen.

– The Sussexes shared footage from Archie’s first birthday and a picture of the toddler in his highchair, wearing a party hat.

– Harry revealed the couple were at Tyler Perry’s house in the 2020 for six weeks and no-one knew, adding: “My family still thought I was in Canada.”

