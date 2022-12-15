Shy mountain hare image wins RSPCA Young Photographer Award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shy mountain hare image wins RSPCA Young Photographer Award

By Press Association
December 15, 2022, 2:03 pm
Ben Harrott’s image of a shy mountain hare at sunset scooped top prize (Ben Harrott/PA)
Ben Harrott’s image of a shy mountain hare at sunset scooped top prize (Ben Harrott/PA)

A wintry image of a shy mountain hare at sunset has won the top prize in the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards 2022.

The photo taken by 17-year-old Ben Harrott, from Oldham, Greater Manchester, was singled out from more than 4,000 entries to claim the title in the annual competition.

The judges said they chose the shot because they were impressed by Ben’s ability to capture this rare encounter with such a shy animal as well as the “bravery of the near abstract composition”.

Every year, the animal charity invites youngsters aged 18 years and under to capture the animal kingdom on a camera or a mobile device.

As well as being named this year’s overall winner at a ceremony held at the Tower of London, the hare photo won the 16 to 18 age group category.

Lily Logan was a runner up in the 12-15 mobile category with her portrait of Angus the cat (Lily Logan/PA)

Ben said: “I’m so happy that the judges liked my photo of a mountain hare so much.

“Winter at my local moorland is often cold and this particular day was freezing. The winter sun was out which didn’t help at all and after walking for hours I finally spotted this mountain hare.

“After an hour of steady approach, I was the closest I’ve ever been to a mountain hare. The sun was setting and the mountain hare was fully relaxed in my presence, so I was able to photograph this individual up close as the sun was going down.”

It is the second year Ben has won an award, having claimed runner up in the Portfolio category in 2021 for his series of fantastic images of red foxes.

Judge and awards host Chris Packham said: “This year’s contest was difficult to judge as we received so many superb photographs, however Ben Harrott’s stunning picture of a mountain hare really stood out. Ben is a really worthy winner.

“We have seen a fantastic array of animals featured across this year’s competition. Every year I am impressed by the level and skill in the photographs that are submitted. This year’s entries were magnificent – top work everyone.

An RSPCA spokeswoman said: “The judges were impressed by Ben’s persistence and field craft in capturing this moment with such a notoriously skittish subject and then taking such a skilled picture, with an almost abstract composition.

“The image also highlights the issue of climate change. Mountain hares live at higher altitudes and are camouflaged with a white winter coat for hiding against the snow, though the low winter sun gave this hare’s white fur a golden appearance, but warmer winters and little snow means it is harder for them to hide.

“This hare was attempting to hide as best it could.”

Demmi Havenhand saw “Baby Face”, her portrait of puppy Carrie, win the Pet Personalities category (Demmi Havenhand/PA)

Other prize winners included Lily Logan, from Beverley, East Yorkshire, who was a runner up in the 12-15 mobile category with her portrait of Angus the cat.

Thomas Easterbrook, from Beaconsfield in Buckinghamshire, was commended in the Small World category for his image of an orange tip butterfly while Demmi Havenhand, from Bedlington, Northumberland, saw “Baby Face”, her portrait of puppy Carrie, win the Pet Personalities category.

This year’s judges were TV presenter and RSPCA vice president Packham, wildlife photographer Rachel Bigsby, former competition winner-turned-professional photographer Catriona Parfitt, professional wildlife photographer and photographic guide Ellie Rothnie, and RSPCA photographers Andrew Forsyth and Emma Jacobs.

Winners in each category were awarded trophies and a selection of prizes and as overall winner Ben Harrott received a weekend wildlife photography break.

