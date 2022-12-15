Teenagers rescued after ride malfunction at Winter Wonderland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Teenagers rescued after ride malfunction at Winter Wonderland

By Press Association
December 15, 2022, 2:43 pm Updated: December 15, 2022, 3:24 pm
Two teenage boys had to be rescued after the Slingshot ride at Winter Wonderland in London’s Hyde Park failed (Becky Littlewood/PA)
Two teenage boys had to be rescued after the Slingshot ride at Winter Wonderland in London’s Hyde Park failed (Becky Littlewood/PA)

Two teenage boys had to be rescued after a Winter Wonderland fairground ride failed.

The elastic and gearbox on one side of the Slingshot failed, with the pod holding the pair slamming into a metal support.

In a video shared on social media, the pod can be seen dangling above the ground with the two young riders still inside.

Staff can also be seen escorting spectators away from the scene.

Winter Wonderland accident
The pod of the Slingshot ride at Winter Wonderland in London’s Hyde Park can be seen dangling in the air with people trapped inside (Becky Littlewood/PA)

Becky Littlewood, who took the video, described the scene as “very scary”.

She had been attending the attraction in London’s Hyde Park with her husband on Wednesday night when the accident happened.

“There were so many rides there and this particular ride had quite a few people queuing outside of it,” she told the PA news agency.

“I really wanted to go on it. But my husband looked at me and he said ‘No, you’re not going on that, it doesn’t look very safe.’

“And then, just as we were walking off, we heard this massive bang.

“The side had snapped and catapulted the people into the air, and then it hit the side of the ride.

“Obviously everyone was screaming. And then security kept trying to usher us away and telling us to put our phones away and get out of the area.

“They were sat there for about 20 minutes while they figured out how to get them down.”

Her video of the incident has since gone viral.

“I don’t know how it happened,” Ms Littlewood said. “I was in London and I uploaded the video. And then my husband said ‘Have you seen how many views it’s got?!’”

Winter Wonderland accident
The two teenage boys had been rescued from the Slingshot by the time police and firefighters arrived (Becky Littlewood/PA)

The 33-year-old, from Suffolk, said the experience would not put her off going to fairgrounds in future.

“I wouldn’t go back to this one,” Ms Littlewood added. “But I’d go to others.

“But I would avoid this sort of ride because they seem a bit unpredictable.”

London Fire Brigade and the Metropolitan Police said they were called out to the incident but the riders had been rescued by the time they got there.

The Met said in a statement: “Police were called at 20.22 on Wednesday 14 December to reports of two people trapped in a bungee ride in Hyde Park.

“Officers attended along with London Fire Brigade.

“It was reported that two teenage boys have been in a fairground ride when there was an incident that left the cage they were riding in suspended in the air.

“The cage had been lowered down before police arrived and the boys had also left the scene. There were no reported injuries.

“A preliminary inspection indicates there was a technical fault within a sealed gearbox that controls the release of the elastic cord and steel wire rope. Further inspections are ongoing.

“The Health and Safety Executive has been alerted about the incident.”

Winter Wonderland is a major London attraction featuring rides and festive market stalls. It is estimated millions of visitors attend each year.

A Winter Wonderland spokesman said: “We can confirm that a technical issue involving the reverse bungee occurred on Wednesday evening. Both riders were safely escorted off the ride, checked by our on-site medics and were not injured.

“Safety is our highest priority and the ride is closed while further investigation takes place.

“All of our rides undergo rigorous and regular safety checks by experienced members of staff trained in health and safety. We also provide regular training for all staff to ensure our visitors can enjoy a fun and safe experience.

“All other attractions at Winter Wonderland are operating as normal.”

The Amusement Device Inspection Procedures Scheme, an organisation that monitors the safety of amusement park rides, said: “We can confirm that the elastic cord and the steel wire rope supporting the reverse bungee gondola in which the public sit has not snapped or failed in any way.

“We inspected the ride at 7am this morning and it was found that a technical issue had occurred within a sealed gearbox that controls the release of the elastic cord and steel wire rope.”

