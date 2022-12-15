Behind-the-scenes photos give viewers glimpse into couple’s life together

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Behind-the-scenes photos give viewers glimpse into couple’s life together

By Press Association
December 15, 2022, 3:40 pm
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex narrated the images during the documentary (Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Netflix/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex narrated the images during the documentary (Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Netflix/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared a number of private photographs for their Netflix series giving viewers a glimpse into their lives together.

The second instalment of the Harry & Meghan documentary series began with a number of unseen photographs from the royal couple’s wedding, including their first dance to Land Of 1,000 Dances.

Harry can be seen dipping Meghan in a ballroom hold during the dance and pictures also captured the couple dancing face-to-face among their family and friends, which included Sir Elton John who was spinning Meghan on the dance floor.

Archetypes podcast
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex walking down the steps of St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding (Ben Birchall/PA)

Narrating the images, Meghan said: “Mashed potato, do the alligator. That was our first dance, it was so fun. Just spinning like a whirlwind, it was so great.”

Another image captured Harry laughing with actor Idris Elba who appeared to be stood on a booth DJ’ing with his headphones on, while another showed all the party guests stood outside watching an elaborate fireworks display.

Also in the episode, footage taken by Harry in Nottingham Cottage showed Meghan dancing in the farmhouse-style abode, which had a cobbled walkway and a lemon tree near the doorway.

Speaking of his wife dancing in a gilet and walking boots, Harry said in the video: “Oh my god. It’s my favourite video. Thursday afternoon, someone’s happy.”

Kensington Palace
An aerial view of Kensington Palace in London in which Nottingham Cottage is located (Andrew Parsons/PA)

In the documentary interview, he said: “As far as people were concerned, we were living in a palace, and we were. But in a cottage on palace grounds.”

Meghan said: “Kensington Palace sounds very regal, of course it does it has palace in the name, but Nottingham Cottage was small. He (Harry) would just hit his head constantly in that place because he’s so tall.”

Harry continued: “The whole thing is on a slight lean, really low ceilings so I don’t know who was there before but they must have been very short.”

Other photographs showed Meghan in a light-blue shirt and a floppy sunhat posing with a garden tool and Harry varnishing an outdoor shed, while another showed Harry sat on a white sofa cuddling Meghan’s beagle Guy.

A Wrinkle In Time European Premiere – London
Harry said in the series that Oprah Winfrey had joined the couple for tea (Ian West/PA)

Meghan said: “It was just a chapter in our lives where I don’t think anyone could believe what it was actually like behind the scenes.”

Harry added: “Oprah (Winfrey) came over for tea didn’t she and she sat down and she goes ‘no-one would ever believe it’.”

Later in the fourth episode, an ultrasound picture of the couple’s first child Archie was shared.

Narrating an image of Meghan and her growing bump taken in the kitchen of a house, she said: “One of the things we connected with early was you (Harry) always wanted to be a dad, and I always wanted to be a mum.”

A black-and-white picture of the royal couple smiling while bathing toddler Archie was also shared, alongside a colour photo of Harry feeding his son who was sat in a high chair.

Serena Williams file photo
Tennis star Serena Williams was pictured in attendance at a surprise baby shower for Meghan (John Walton/PA)

The documentary also shared pictures from Meghan’s “beautiful” surprise baby shower in New York organised by her friends, with the duchess sporting a navy-blue polka-dot dress and smiling while appearing to attend a flower arranging masterclass.

Actress Abigail Spencer, tennis star Serena Williams and human rights lawyer Amal Clooney were also pictured in attendance.

The fifth episode of the documentary showed black-and-white photographs of Harry and Meghan packing up Frogmore Cottage during their “farewell week” in March 2020, having decided to leave for the US.

One image showed Meghan with her hands on her head and Harry looking at a number of boxes and a stack of books, while another showed the couple looking at each other amid a background of cardboard boxes.

Narrating the pictures, Meghan said: “We were going through so many boxes, just literally looking at everything going ‘Oh my gosh this blanket I miss, that hat was so funny’, just taking it all in. And it really gave us a chance to just, to look back at our whole love story … That last week, it was bittersweet.”

Other photos showed the couple looking through a scrapbook of printed photographs, Harry smiling and kissing Meghan’s growing baby bump in a photo booth, and the royal couple looking onto the Queen’s Pond at Frogmore Cottage.

Royal visit to Africa – Day Three
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their son Archie (Toby Melville/PA)

Narrating that image, Harry said: “We always saw Archie running around in the garden at Frogmore Cottage and maybe jumping in the Queen’s Pond, that was all part of our future and everything changed really, really quickly.

“We knew we were going to get some breathing space from this very painful experience that we’ve been stuck in but also at the same time it was really sad.”

The episode also saw unseen footage of Meghan carrying baby Archie, who was wrapped up from head-to-toe, in Vancouver Island in Canada in December 2019 where it was snowing.

Another clip showed baby Archie giggling as Harry squeezed a yellow rubber duck which blew out a candle, and Meghan on a stepladder putting lights on a large Christmas tree in Canada.

Narrating a video of walking her dog along the seashore while the sun set, Meghan said: “I just loved being there, it was just so peaceful. You could breathe for a minute.”

A clip saw the duke pushing Archie, who was sat on a suitcase and giggling, along the living room floor while another showed Harry jumping into the cold sea on New Year’s Day sporting turquoise swimming shorts.

He said: “I came out refreshed, I was like 2020 what have you got.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented