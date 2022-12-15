Sheffield United and Scotland star acquitted of pitch invasion assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Sheffield United and Scotland star acquitted of pitch invasion assault

By Press Association
December 15, 2022, 3:50 pm Updated: December 15, 2022, 4:28 pm
Sheffield United footballer Oli McBurnie has been cleared of stamping on a pitch invader (Jacob King/PA)
Sheffield United footballer Oli McBurnie has been cleared of stamping on a pitch invader (Jacob King/PA)

Sheffield United star Oli McBurnie has been cleared of stamping on a pitch-invading fan, after claiming he hopped over him to protect his injured foot.

The 26-year-old Scotland striker was acquitted of assaulting Nottingham Forest supporter George Brinkley, after the player’s barrister said he had been “like a ballerina” in avoiding contact.

Prosecutors had alleged McBurnie was angry and in a “red mist” after United has lost on penalties to Forest in May’s Championship play-off semi-final at the City Ground.

Finding McBurnie, of Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, not guilty of a single charge of assault by beating, District Judge Leo Pyle said his judgment was based on evidence heard in court and “not the instant judgment of social media”.

In his ruling, the district judge said some of the evidence given by alleged victim Mr Brinkley had been “somewhat flimsy”.

Sheffield United’s Oli McBurnie
Sheffield United’s Oli McBurnie

The district judge had been urged by McBurnie’s barrister to find that “a degree of club bias” was responsible for accounts given by witnesses to the incident.

In her closing speech to the court, defence lawyer Lisa Judge submitted that the complainant in the case had lied about the incident, and shown malice by sending an abusive Instagram message wishing death on McBurnie and his family.

Referring to a video screenshot which the prosecution claimed showed 6ft 4ins McBurnie, who weighs 90 kilos, looking angry on the pitch, Ms Judge said the player may have a “stern resting face.”

The lawyer added: “The prosecution opened this case on that boot following through into a stamp.

“It’s quite clear that boot lifted up like a ballerina, trying to clear the legs of Mr Brinkley (who was) clutching his bottle and his programme, lying on the floor of a pitch he should not have been on.”

Speaking outside the courtroom, McBurnie told reporters he had been instructed to make no comment on the outcome of the case.

Mr Brinkley told the court he believed he had been singled out and attacked after a half-time exchange near the dug-out in which he told McBurnie: “You’re shit at football, I’m better than you.”

Delivering a ruling after just over an hour’s deliberation, the district judge said: “The defendant’s foot is nowhere near Mr Brinkley’s left shin. He (McBurnie) quickly and clearly lifts his leg up to avoid the complainant.

“It was clear from his evidence that he had no recollection of Brinkley’s exchange with him at half-time.

“He witnessed the Billy Sharp incident – the team captain being headbutted – and he saw the assailant in a yellow jacket, and him making off.

“He confirmed to me that his left booted leg was between Brinkley’s leg and he described his actions.”

The district judge said a “misleading” still photograph presented to the court had “made it look like he (McBurnie) was putting the boot in.”

The district judge added: “In fact, the film footage clearly shows that he pulled his left leg back and over Brinkley’s pulled up legs.

“Having assessed all the relevant evidence in this case, I return to where I started – the burden of proof. The prosecution have not proved their case to the required standard and the charge against you is dismissed.”

Giving evidence before his acquittal, McBurnie said he was wearing a protective boot while watching the match, after spending six weeks out injured with three broken metatarsal bones and a torn ligament.

Describing the pitch invasion as “manic to say the least”, McBurnie denied being angry after United’s defeat.

Asked by his barrister what he was doing during the incident, McBurnie answered: “Trying to find my balance. I am trying my best to stay out of his way.

“Literally there is no space. There is nowhere else for me to go but to the right-hand side. My left foot is on the floor within his two legs.

“I was using my arms for balance – it was kind of a hopping motion. It’s hard to get your balance with so many people and obstacles in the way.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented