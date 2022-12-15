Pair found guilty of drive-by shooting which left one dead and another injured

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Pair found guilty of drive-by shooting which left one dead and another injured

By Press Association
December 15, 2022, 3:53 pm Updated: December 15, 2022, 5:38 pm
Otas Sarkus (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Otas Sarkus (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Two men have been found guilty of carrying out a drive-by shooting in which their victim was fatally shot twice in the right eye.

Otas Sarkus, 20, died in hospital two days after being caught in a hail of bullets in north-east London on the evening of last August 18.

Four or five rounds were fired and a second man, also 20, was hit in the back but survived, the Old Bailey heard.

Dean Adams, 32, of East Ham, and Deon Brisport, 30, from Hackney, had denied murder and manslaughter.

An Old Bailey jury deliberated for more than 17 hours to find them guilty of the charges by a majority of 10 to two.

Judge Mark Dennis KC remanded the defendants into custody to be sentenced on December 22.

During the trial, prosecutor Sasha Wass KC had said a group of young men were gathered in Raymong Road near Upton Park Station at about 10.30pm when “without any warning” a white Volvo swerved towards them at speed as if trying to “ram” them.

The car hit a couple of parked cars and carried on as the young men began to run away, she said.

As the Volvo moved beside them, a window was wound down and four or five shots fired.

Ms Wass had said: “Two rounds of ammunition were fired into the right eye of a young man called Otas Sarkus.

“An additional round was fired into the back of a young man called Bristan Williams.”

Mr Williams felt something hit his back and ran off, jurors heard.

It was only after he got on a bus that he realised he was bleeding and must have been shot.

Ms Wass told jurors anyone in the Volvo must have intended to seriously hurt one or more in the group.

She said: “Firstly, the car drove towards a group at speed intending to ram them. Secondly, having failed to injure their target or targets, someone from inside the Volvo pointed and discharged a loaded firearm at the group.”

No-one from the victims’ group saw the gunman or the driver of the car, which had blacked out rear windows, the court heard.

After the shooting, the Volvo, which had been stolen and had cloned number plates, was parked in a quiet cul-de-sac half a mile away and burnt out.

Adams lived in the street where the car had been parked earlier and he was seen getting in and out of the vehicle, jurors heard.

The prosecution alleged Adams was the driver of the Volvo if Brisport was in the back.

Adams’ DNA was found on a piece of clothing in the Volvo, while Brisport’s DNA was on a passenger door handle.

The defendants had declined to give evidence but claimed they were not involved in the shooting.

Detective Inspector Louise Caveen, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “This was a brazen attack carried out on a residential street in the heart of east London that cost one young man his life and left another seriously wounded.

“My thoughts are with Otas’ family who have suffered the most terrible loss. I pay tribute to their strength through these proceedings and I hope they can take some comfort from the verdicts.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented