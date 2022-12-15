King and Queen Consort visit community kitchen at centre of new farm project

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The King and Queen Consort appeared in good spirits as they visited a London community kitchen at the centre of a new farm project and wished volunteers a “happy Christmas”.

Charles, a long-standing supporter of eco-friendly agricultural initiatives, smiled and praised the work at London’s Community Kitchen (LCK) as “marvellous” as he and Camilla attended the venue in Harrow on Thursday.

The kitchen is partnering with nearby Harrow School, which is opening its school farm to the wider community to help bring together the “diverse communities that make up London” through sustainable farming.

The visit came just hours after a series of bombshell claims made about the royal family by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were aired in the final part of the couple’s controversial Netflix documentary.

Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on the show and Charles and Camilla appeared to direct their attention elsewhere as they chatted with volunteers and schoolchildren at the community-run venue.

Charles and Camilla speak with chief executive and founder of London’s Community Kitchen Taz Khan (Isabel Infantes/PA)

A student at the kitchen said the monarch even joked he had a “warm heart” when she remarked on how cold he seemed during a handshake.

Joanna Zafirakou, 70, said: “(Charles’) hands were absolutely freezing. I said: ‘Oh my God, you’re cold!’ and he said: ‘Yes, but I’ve got a warm heart’ and that was enough to break the ice for me.

“I told him that I come here with my grand-daughter, who is a much better eater now. He just said ‘I’m so glad these things work out’ and ‘carry on doing what you’re doing.”

Charles and Camilla walked around the venue’s gardens and farm before stepping into the baking area, where students were waiting with trays of cakes and Christmas pastries.

LCK distributes up to 60 tonnes of food to local communities across the capital and serves more than 10,000 people each week from its hub in Harrow.

Among others in attendance on Thursday were London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Lord Liuetenant of Greater London Sir Kenneth Olisa, who greeted Charles and Camilla as they arrived, alongside crowds of local schoolchildren singing Christmas carols and waving Union flags.

LCK founder Taz Khan and head of projects Suzy Jakeman showed the monarch around the outside area, which includes a farm with a chicken coop and herb patch.

The King was shown the farm area (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“They look very happy,” Camilla said of the chickens, adding: “There’s nothing like good proper eggs from chickens – you can’t beat them.

“They are delicious.”

Ms Jakeman said Camilla had remarked on her own son’s love of baking as she was shown pastries made by local cooks.

Camilla, whose son Tom Parker Bowles is a food critic, also expressed admiration for the kitchen’s commitment to sustainable cooking after learning one of their cakes had been made out of food that would otherwise have gone to waste.

Ms Jakeman said: “(Camilla) said my son’s a good cook and he loves cooking and baking.”

On being told one of the cakes had been made out of leftovers, Camilla said food waste “drives me mad” and described the Christmas cookies being made elsewhere in the kitchen as “delightful”.

Following the walkabout, Charles and Camilla joined volunteers and members of the local community at the venue’s adjoined cafe for a tea party.

The monarch and Camilla also unveiled a plaque to officially open the kitchen’s Paddington Garden, which includes a herb patch and a chicken coop to help feed the local community.

Charles drank a cup of tea and chatted with volunteers about their work on the project.

Ms Jakeman also commented on the monarch’s sense of humour, saying: “I asked him if he wanted one of the cakes and he was smiled and said: ‘No, I’d better not or I won’t fit into any of my clothes’. That was funny.”

The King and Queen Consort unveil a commemorative plaque (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The monarch then received a surprise serenade by a local choir singing Christmas carols and God Save the King at the end of the visit.

Charles and Camilla shook hands with dozens of members of the public who braved the cold to come and clap for them as they left.

Camilla, wearing a blue wool Anna Valentine coat with a scarf and boots, asked the students: “Who’s looking forward to Christmas?” and: “Have you been especially good?” before wishing them a “very happy Christmas”.

They thanked supporters and waved at the crowds as they drove off followed by a police motorcade.

Harrow Community Kitchen and Harrow School Farm said in a joint statement of their new partnership: “Harrow School is pleased to be working with London’s Community Kitchen and local voluntary sector partners and stakeholders on an exciting new project with the school farm.

“This is an inspiring prospect that has the potential to grow into a ground-breaking environmentally sustainable community farm, opening a realm of possibilities for the diverse communities that make up London.

“The farm has huge potential and we are delighted to work with local community partners to ensure that many people are supported by the farm’s activities: continuing our commitment to use our estate for the benefit of the community.

“We are looking to establish the farm as a hub for innovation in agriculture, sustainable practices, educational opportunities and re-connecting the communities in London with green spaces.”