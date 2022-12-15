Dowdall defends ‘lie of necessity’ about Regency during 2016 Garda interview

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Dowdall defends ‘lie of necessity’ about Regency during 2016 Garda interview

By Press Association
December 15, 2022, 6:45 pm
Courts sketch of former Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall being cross-examined (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Courts sketch of former Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall being cross-examined (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Former Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall has said he told a “lie out of necessity” during Garda interviews in 2016 on what he knew about the Regency shooting.

A video of gardai interviewing Mr Dowdall in May 2016 was played in the trial of Gerard “The Monk” Hutch over the murder of David Byrne.

Mr Byrne was killed during a crowded boxing weigh-in event on February 5, 2016, in one of the first deadly attacks of the Hutch-Kinahan gangland feud.

Hutch, from the Paddocks, Clontarf, has denied the charge of murder.

Dowdall, who was to stand trial for murder, is serving a four-year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to facilitating the murder of Mr Byrne.

On his fourth day of giving evidence at the Special Criminal Court, a tense cross-examination was conducted by senior counsel for the defence, Brendan Grehan, of key state witness Dowdall.

Before playing the tapes, recorded on May 18, 2016, Mr Grehan told the court they portrayed Dowdall as “a very indignant, convincing person”, but told the court he was telling lies.

Mr Grehan put it to Mr Dowdall that he was “very convincing”, to which Mr Dowdall replied “suggest what you want Mr Grehan”.

“One way or another, I was always going to tell the truth about this situation.”

Mr Dowdall would later tell Mr Grehan: “From the day I stepped into here you’ve called me a liar.”

In the Garda interview tapes, Dowdall is heard defending Hutch as “a quiet man” who is respected in his community, adding that he was not a close friend of Hutch.

“To be honest, I like the man. I respect him.

“I wouldn’t say I was ever a trusted friend (of Gerard Hutch). I’ve no relationship with Gerard. I didn’t drink with Gerard.”

On the Garda interview video, when asked whether Hutch had discussed the Regency shooting, firearms or transport with Dowdall, he said he had not.

When asked whether Hutch would discuss it with him, he told gardai he would not.

“Why would he? I’m not a criminal,” he responded.

Later in the tapes, Dowdall tells gardai of Hutch: “I’ve never been involved in his circle, and never have been in my life.

“He (Gerry Hutch) never said anything to me about being involved in it (the Regency). And if he was involved in it, I don’t think he’d be so stupid as to tell me, you know, let’s be honest.”

Gerry Hutch court case
Court artist sketch of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch listening to former Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall giving evidence during the trial (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

When asked about times he had met Hutch, Dowdall said he would have been to his home “two or three times before” the Regency shooting for a fundraiser for Sinn Fein.

He added that no politician would admit to that, and mentioned “Mary Lou”.

He later said Mr Hutch was at his home “well before the Regency to discuss the club” and then “once or twice” after that.

Dowdall was seen wearing a sky blue hoodie and sitting in a small room in the presence of two gardai and his solicitor during the tapes.

When being cross-examined about the evidence he gave to gardai, Dowdall told the court that he “didn’t know the background” at that time, and was not aware the booked room had been involved in the murder.

He told the court that Gerard Hutch’s brother Patsy Hutch, who Dowdall repeatedly described as a friend, had told him he had “nothing to do with the Regency murder”.

When asked about his statements to gardai that Gerard Hutch was a good man, Dowdall said: “A good man and his brother would not do that to a person that they’ve known for years, (to ask him) to book a room (to be used in a murder). Who does that?”

Responding to his statement to gardai that Hutch was quiet, and that he was not close to him, Dowdall said Hutch had turned to him for help in the wake of the Regency shooting as things had gone “wrong”.

“He had planned to go in and kill Daniel Kinahan and blame the IRA,” he said.

When asked about whether he had lied to gardai, Dowdall told the court: “It was a lie out of necessity, my family would have been killed if I said I knew who was involved in the Regency.

“That’s why I’m in the mess I’m in, because I didn’t answer the questions.

“Because I didn’t say things that I should have said, I was charged with murder.”

He later added that there were “massive consequences if I told the guards that I couldn’t afford to take”.

Towards the end of Thursday’s evidence, Dowdall told the court: “You learn a lot of things over six years.”

Earlier on Thursday, Mr Grehan repeatedly questioned why Dowdall had pleaded guilty to facilitating the murder if he had no knowledge of what the hotel room would be used for.

This refers to Dowdall and his father Patrick booking a room in the Regency Hotel that was used by a man, alleged to have been one of the gunmen, the night before the fatal attack.

Gerry Hutch court case
Court artist sketch of former Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall being cross-examined by Hutch’s defence barrister Brendan Grehan (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Mr Dowdall said he and his father had been “reckless” in not asking what the room would be used for.

“I had a hand in booking a room, I didn’t know what it was going to be used for. But by booking a room I am guilty and responsible (for facilitating the murder),” he told the court.

“The whole thing was reckless,” he said. “If someone asks a favour, I don’t ask questions.

“I would never do it again, I should have questioned I should have done that, my father should have done that, we were reckless.”

In response to Dowdall’s assertion that the defence was “picking and choosing” lines, Mr Grehan asked if Dowdall believed he was being unfair.

Dowdall said: “I think you’re doing your utmost best to destroy me in any way you can.”

The court heard that Dowdall is due to be cross-examined until Tuesday next week and that earlier sittings could be needed to ensure it does not continue beyond Wednesday.

Two other men, Paul Murphy, 59, of Cabra Road, Swords, and Jason Bonney, 50, of Drumnigh Wood in Portmarnock, also pleaded not guilty to lesser charges related to the murder.

The three defendants sat beside each other in the dock, with Mr Hutch seen using a hearing aid.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented