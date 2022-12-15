Search called off in Channel migrant boat tragedy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Search called off in Channel migrant boat tragedy

By Press Association
December 15, 2022, 10:12 pm
Police forensic officers at the RNLI station at the Port of Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Police forensic officers at the RNLI station at the Port of Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The search for people missing from the migrant boat that capsized in the Channel has been called off.

A teenager is believed to have been among the four people who died when the boat capsized on Wednesday.

Kent County Council leader Roger Gough told a council meeting on Thursday that a youngster was one of the fatalities.

He told councillors that 12 of the 39 people rescued from the freezing water on Wednesday were lone migrant children who have now been taken into the authority’s care.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
A major search and rescue operation was launched in the Channel on Wednesday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The tragedy, he reportedly said, was a “sobering reminder of the human costs of what is an ongoing crisis”.

On Thursday evening, a spokeswoman for the Government said: “The extensive search coordinated by HM Coastguard for people missing from a small boat in the English Channel was concluded at 1700 today.

“A total of 43 people were recovered from the water, sadly including four fatalities.

“Our thoughts continue to be with those affected by this tragic incident and with the families of those who have lost their lives.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
An ambulance arrives at the Port of Dover after the incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“We would like to thank everyone involved in the search and rescue operation.”

During the search, drones were being used to scan the water for anyone unaccounted for, with ships asked to post lookouts.

Meanwhile, the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) reviewed evidence of the incident to decide whether an inquiry should be launched.

The major rescue operation off the Kent coast began at 2.16am on Wednesday after reports of a boat in distress, and involved the Royal Navy, French navy, Coastguard, RNLI lifeboats, ambulance service and police.

A fishing boat was first on the scene, arriving at 3.04am, and was one of three to help in the rescue, the Government said.

The RNLI’s Simon Ling said the scenes faced by arriving lifeboat crews were “harrowing”.

Speaking at the Dungeness lifeboat station, the charity’s head of lifeboats said: “The fishing boats were already on the scene but it’s fair to say the crews arrived to quite a distressing and harrowing situation with persons in the water in varying levels of distress.”

The incident was “hugely traumatic” for all involved and lifeboat crews had to get those rescued “out of the water as quickly as possible” and “deal with various states including being very cold and hypothermic”, he said.

“Ahead of any investigation or review of what happened, it’s fair to say that the fishing boat and the actions of its crew undoubtedly saved lives, and the RNLI would very much want to recognise that,” Mr Ling added.

Two casualties were taken to the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford, bosses there said.

One was later discharged but the other had died by the time they arrived, it is understood.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said 401 migrants were detected in eight boats on Wednesday, not including those who died.

The latest figures take the provisional total for the number of migrants who have made the crossing so far this year to 45,223.

The MAIB said: “We are in the process of gathering information about the incident as part of the process of conducting a preliminary assessment.

“A decision on whether an investigation will be launched will be made once the evidence has been reviewed.”

