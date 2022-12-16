Stalled energy payments will be made in Northern Ireland this winter, Sunak vows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Stalled energy payments will be made in Northern Ireland this winter, Sunak vows

By Press Association
December 16, 2022, 10:45 am
Rishi Sunak has insisted householders in Northern Ireland will receive stalled energy support payments before the winter ends as he promised an announcement ‘very soon’ (PA)
Rishi Sunak has insisted householders in Northern Ireland will receive stalled energy support payments before the winter ends as he promised an announcement ‘very soon’ (PA)

Rishi Sunak has insisted householders in Northern Ireland will receive stalled energy support payments before the winter ends as he promised an announcement “very soon”.

The Prime Minister gave the assurances on a visit to Belfast on Friday.

Households in the region are waiting on £600 to help pay energy bills amid the cost-of-living crisis.

That includes a £400 payment as part of a wider UK-wide support scheme and an additional £200 in recognition of Northern Ireland’s dependence on home heating oil.

While consumers in the rest of the UK have already begun to receive energy support payments, householders in Northern Ireland continue to wait, with the Government claiming the political impasse at Stormont is hampering efforts to get the money paid out.

Omagh bombing
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris insists the payments would already have been made if a Stormont executive was in place (Niall Carson/PA)

People in Great Britain are receiving their payments in instalments, the last of which will be made in March.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has said the payments would already have been made in the region if a powersharing executive were in place.

He claims the lack of ministers at Stormont has made the roll out “very, very complicated”.

The DUP, which is blocking the formation of an executive as part of its protest over post-Brexit trading arrangements, has rejected that explanation for the delay and has accused the Government of using the cost-of-living payments as leverage to try to force the party back into powersharing.

On Friday, leader of the cross-community Alliance Party Naomi Long claimed it could be next June before energy companies have completed the roll-out of the payments.

It is envisaged that households will have an option to “cash out” the payments, rather than it being automatically taken off energy bills.

Mr Sunak was pressed on the issue as he visited Harland & Wolff shipyard in Belfast on Friday morning.

He highlighted that everyone in the region was already benefitting from the Government’s energy-price guarantee.

“That is worth around £900 of support for a typical family,” he added.

“That is already benefiting families in Northern Ireland over the winter. On top of that everyone in Northern Ireland is going to receive £600.

“That is more than everyone in Great Britain is receiving because the Government recognises that far more people in Northern Ireland are reliant on heating oil than they are elsewhere in the United Kingdom. That is why the extra payments are there.”

The Prime Minister added: “What I can say is we will be making an announcement very soon about how that is going to be delivered. But it will be delivered this winter. For many people it will be delivered faster than for others in Great Britain.

“We have been working on it, we want to get that support to people, we recognise it is important. It is a great example of why we do need the Executive back up and running.

“These are exactly the type of challenges that we shouldn’t be needing to deal with because they should be dealt with by an executive here. In the absence of that the Government has focused on it and the announcement will be made shortly.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented