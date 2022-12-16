Dowdall says threats to his family increased after agreeing to testify against Hutch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Dowdall says threats to his family increased after agreeing to testify against Hutch

By Press Association
December 16, 2022, 1:56 pm
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Jonathan Dowdall (front left), surrounded by dock officers and police during the trial at the Special Criminal Court, Dublin, of Gerry “The Monk” Hutch (third left) for the murder of David Byrne at a hotel in Dublin in 2016. Mr Byrne, 34, was killed during a crowded boxing weigh-in at the Regency Hotel in one of the early attacks of the Hutch-Kinahan gangland feud. Issue date: Monday December 12, 2022.
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Jonathan Dowdall (front left), surrounded by dock officers and police during the trial at the Special Criminal Court, Dublin, of Gerry “The Monk” Hutch (third left) for the murder of David Byrne at a hotel in Dublin in 2016. Mr Byrne, 34, was killed during a crowded boxing weigh-in at the Regency Hotel in one of the early attacks of the Hutch-Kinahan gangland feud. Issue date: Monday December 12, 2022.

Key State witness Jonathan Dowdall has told the court that the threat level to his family has increased since he decided to testify in the trial of Gerard “The Monk” Hutch.

Hutch’s legal team is playing videos of gardai interviewing Dowdall in 2016 in the wake of the Regency shooting.

The defence is then cross-examining Dowdall on why he wasn’t more forthcoming about what he knew.

“I’ve no connection to the Regency hotel in any shape or form,” the former Sinn Fein councillor is heard telling Gardai on the tapes.

“I’m not connected to the murder.”

Later in the tapes, when asked did he bring his father Patrick to the Regency hotel, Dowdall tells Gardai: “I can’t remember, I’ve no comment on it. Jesus Christ.”

Gerry Hutch court case
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of former Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

During Garda questioning of Dowdall over when he had last been to the Regency hotel, to which Dowdall answered he had not been in the hotel for “years”, Dowdall is seen holding his head in his hand.

Dowdall responded in court on Friday that he didn’t know at that time that the room booked at the Regency was involved in the murder of David Byrne.

He said he also couldn’t tell Gardai about certain aspects for fear of what would happen to him and his family.

“What I knew would happen then has happened now,” he said, adding that it was “worse” than he had feared.

The level of threats against his mother and family increased after he decided to give evidence, he added.

“Telling a 62-year-old woman that she’s dead, that my children are dead,” Dowdall said.

Dowdall told the court his children haven’t attended school since September because the threat level is too high, and that it has affected his daughter’s career.

Gerry Hutch court case
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Gerry “The Monk” Hutch (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

“The level of pressure that people get under,” he said, adding that it was why no one testifies.

Senior council for Hutch Brendan Grehan responded he would keep asking questions and that he would not be put off from doing his job.

Mr Grehan repeatedly put it to Dowdall that he had chosen to speak to Gardai during the 2016 interviews and told the court that he had chosen to tell “elaborate lies”.

“You didn’t have to say anything but instead you chose to lie your way out of the situation.”

Dowdall said he understood he didn’t have to say anything, or praise Hutch during the Garda interviews, but he was in the dark about how the room had been used.

“I didn’t know who stayed in the room, Mr Grehan.

“I didn’t tell them the truth… I explained all this and the reasons why,” he said, accusing Mr Grehan of “playing silly beggers here (sic).”

Gerry Hutch court case
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of former Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall being cross examined by Hutch’s defence (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Mr Grehan told Dowdall that he spoke to Gardai because “you consider yourself to be a convincing liar.”

“You would say that Mr Grehan,” Dowdall responded.

“You just want me to put me in that box and call me a liar, a liar, a liar,” he added, telling Mr Grehan he knew better than anyone that he couldn’t speak about what he knew then.

David Byrne, 33, was killed during a crowded boxing weigh-in event on February 5, 2016, in one of the first deadly attacks of the Hutch-Kinahan gangland feud.

Hutch, from the Paddocks, Clontarf, has denied the charge of murder.

Dowdall, 44, who was to stand trial for murder, is serving a four-year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to facilitating the murder of Mr Byrne.

His father Patrick Dowdall, aged 65 with the same address on the Navan Road, also admitted assisting a criminal gang to commit the murder and was sentenced to two years.

This is in relation to the booking of a room at the Regency hotel the night before the fatal attack that was used by one of the gunmen.

Friday marks Dowdall’s fifth day of giving evidence at the non-jury Special Criminal Court, and the fourth day of cross-examination.

Two other men, Paul Murphy, 59, of Cabra Road, Swords, and Jason Bonney, 50, of Drumnigh Wood in Portmarnock, also pleaded not guilty to lesser charges related to the murder.

The three defendants sat beside each other in the dock, with Mr Hutch seen using a hearing aid.

The trial continues on Friday afternoon.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented