UK clowns travel to Ukrainian refugee centres to play and perform for children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

UK clowns travel to Ukrainian refugee centres to play and perform for children

By Press Association
December 16, 2022, 2:28 pm Updated: December 16, 2022, 2:36 pm
Clowns Without Borders UK have deployed 19 clowns across Europe to provide emotional first-aid to child refugees from Ukraine
Clowns Without Borders UK have deployed 19 clowns across Europe to provide emotional first-aid to child refugees from Ukraine

The CEO of a children’s charity that has sent 19 clowns to Europe to provide “emotional first aid” to young Ukrainian refugees said the work is about telling children: “I see you, and I care what’s happening to you.”

Clowns Without Borders UK sends clowns into war and disaster zones to provide “critical emotional first-aid through laughter and play,” by delivering performances, providing workshops, and training local clowns.

The clowns, who have operated in conflict zones such as the Lebanese-Israeli border and the Turkey-Syrian border, were deployed as part of Project Laughter, a mission that has supported 1,850 Ukrainian refugee children since September 2022.

“We’re so lucky because, basically, the work is about human connection,” Samantha Holdsworth, Chief Clown and CEO of Clowns Without Borders UK, told the PA news agency.

“The question we get is why clowns, why isn’t it something else?

“The point is that you get to say to a little child, through play, I see you, and I care about what’s happening to you.”

Ms Holdsworth said it is not a case of just turning up, but that Clowns Without Borders works with smaller charities, grassroots organisations, big NGOs and “everything in between” to distribute the clowns.

“They will ask, ‘Can the clowns come?’ (and) very, very rarely do we say no,” she explained.

“Then we try and figure out how to do it.”

Clowns Without Borders UK performs and runs workshops for Ukrainian refugee children

The charity has visited refugee centres in Poland and Moldova, where the victims of the Ukraine-Russia conflict are being housed in temporary shelters.

“We’ll go into a refugee shelter and be normal people, but playful, and do a show,” Ms Holdworth explained.

“Through the show, the children get to know the clowns and get to know that the clowns are okay. They’re grown-ups, but they’re not really grown-ups – so they get to know us as friends.

“After the show, there’s no disconnect, and that’s when we do more different activities… So that might be making bubbles, or doing magic and juggling.”

Ms Holdsworth said what inspires her about the process is that the children “are thinking about other people.”

“One little boy in Moldova, after the show we’re making paper planes and he hadn’t made one before and he says, ‘I’m going to name this after my sister, because she’s not with us anymore,’” she said.

“And he was just there with his mom, I don’t know when it was or what had happened.

“That’s the point of our trauma-sensitive approach, he can share what he wants to share whenever he wants share it.”

“Another little boy drew a picture of the clowns and told us he was going to send it back to his dad and grandad who were back in Ukraine to cheer them up.”

Clowns Without Borders UK trains local artists in humanitarian clowning to help children displaced due to conflicts or disasters

Project Laughter has been funded by Plan International, a humanitarian organisation working to advance children’s rights and equality for girls.

Ms Holdsworth said training local artists in humanitarian clowning is an important part of Project Laughter.

“Local artists have performance experience, but it’d be very surprising if they have experience in humanitarian clowning,” she said.

“Humanitarian clowning is really about being trauma-sensitive and understanding the environment you’re going into… It’s very complex.

“The training is about supporting local artists in how best to respond in a way that’s best suited and appropriate to children who have just, in some cases literally days before, witnessed death or are carrying all of their worldly belongings in a small bag… That’s very difficult.”

According to a report by Save The Children UK, an estimated 3 million of the war’s child refugees will be spending Christmas away from Ukraine and 1,000 children are expected to arrive in the UK without their parents following changes in Government policy.

Global Humanitarian Director for Plan International Dr Unni Krishnan said: “Wars, conflicts and disasters often leave lasting impacts on young minds… Play, fun, art, and theatre help children heal in humanitarian crises.

“The big idea behind this collaborative initiative is to allow children to express themselves.”

Ms Holdworth added: “In a disaster, people very understandably, need to get shelter and water very quickly.”

“But for children, play is so critical for the longer term.

“Those moments of light you get when you’re with little people fully engaged, they will tell you phenomenal things… (They are) so kind and so caring.”

To find out more about Clowns Without Borders, visit https://clownswithoutborders.org.uk.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented