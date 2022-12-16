I hope she haunts you, victim’s sister tells murderer in court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

I hope she haunts you, victim’s sister tells murderer in court

By Press Association
December 16, 2022, 2:56 pm
Megan Newborough (Leicestershire Police/PA)
Megan Newborough (Leicestershire Police/PA)

The sister of a promising young woman brutally murdered by her male co-worker confronted him in court as he was given a life sentence, telling the lab technician “I hope she haunts you forever”.

Ross McCullam, who was fascinated by violent pornography and serial killers, sat weeping to himself in the dock of Leicester Crown Court as Megan Newborough’s oldest sibling told him he was “the definition of a monster”.

McCullam was jailed for life with a minimum of 23 years on Friday, after he was convicted in 90 minutes on Monday of murdering “stellar” Miss Newborough, a work colleague at brickmaker Ibstock.

Sentencing, Judge Philip Head told McCullam: “It was her dreadful misfortune to become involved in a relationship with you.”

Ross McCullam court case
Ross McCullam (Leicestershire Police/PA)

The 30-year-old lab worker had started a fledgling relationship with trusting HR officer Miss Newborough only three weeks before he launched an unprovoked and violent attack on her at his parents’ home in Windsor Close, Coalville, Leicestershire, on August 6 last year.

There, he throttled 23-year-old Miss Newborough and then fetched a knife and cut her neck, later telling police in interview he did it in a “blind rage”, triggered by undiagnosed post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) caused by unreported childhood sexual abuse.

He attempted to blame Miss Newborough, of Nuneaton, Warwickshire, suggesting she had inadvertently triggered his attack while starting to give McCullam – who had erectile dysfunction – oral sex.

But he was undone by his web of lies, including mounting an elaborate cover-up which the judge called a “detailed, calculated and long-lasting series of deceits”; dumping her body, changing his blood-stained clothes, later texting her to say “you were amazing” and asking if she had got home safe.

He then lied repeatedly to police investigating Miss Newborough as a missing person, before eventually revealing where he had dumped her body after killing her.

In a chilling post-script to his offending, hours after dumping Miss Newborough’s topless body in undergrowth using her own car, he masturbated to pornography for 17 minutes, and then recorded and sent a 30-second voice message to his victim’s phone in which he said “I had a fun time earlier.”

McCullam was obsessed with violent pornography and sexual imagery, but later laughed in front of the jury about masturbating himself after the killing, telling jurors: “It relieved the stress… I know it looks bad.”

McCullam had also conducted online searches linked to serial killer Levi Bellfield, Soham killer Ian Huntley and Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe.

Ross McCullum court case
Megan Newborough (Leicestershire Police/PA)

Eight of the 12-member jury returned to court on Friday to see McCullam given a life sentence.

He was also jailed in front of more than 20 members of Miss Newborough’s close-knit family by Judge Philip Head, who described the killing as a “truly dreadful” crime.

He said: “I regard you cutting her throat as a very substantial aggravating factor.

“It was the truly dreadful and sustained way you ensured that intention to kill was achieved.”

Despite McCullam’s unhealthy hour-a-day porn habit and what her family called the “brutalised” treatment of Miss Newborough’s body – which had 28 injuries from head to toe – the judge said there was “no sure evidence to justify the conclusion the killing itself involved either sadistic or sexual conduct”.

The judge also said he could not be sure McCullam intended to decapitate his victim, although Miss Newborough’s family were certain that was violent McCullam’s intention, telling him so in court during their powerful victim impact statements.

Miss Newborough’s father, Anthony Newborough, wept as he said the family had lost their “beautiful treasured daughter Megan, in such horrific circumstances”.

He added: “We are a large and close family who have been ripped apart by one evil human being.”

“It is like a horror film, but it is a true story, Megan’s story, our story,” he said.

“These events have caused us so much pain and anguish we struggle that Megan, in her last moments, would have been so frightened.

“She was loved by so many and touched so many lives for those she met and left a great gaping hole that can never be filled.

Ross McCullum court case
Screengrab of a Ring doorbell camera at the home of Megan Newborough, which is the last time she was seen alive (Leicestershire Police/PA)

“She was our princess and the defendant with his evil hands, his strength, together with his evil mind has taken her away from us forever.”

Outside court, her younger brother John had paid tribute to “exceptional” Miss Newborough, “loved by all”, who was ready to move into her first home two weeks after she was killed.

“She was so eager to start the rest of her life, she ended up losing the one she was living,” he said.

Earlier, in court, Claire Newborough, Miss Newborough’s older sister, said McCullam had made a choice, by running the murder charge to trial, that had put the family through “seven weeks of hell”, despite him having launched an “horrific and barbaric” attack on her sibling.

She added: “We fully believe the defendant tried to decapitate Megan, this brutalisation of my sister’s body is something we will never be able to come to terms with.”

“She was cruelly dumped, topless, in a cold, dark field, where the defendant thought she would never be found,” she said.

“The thing Megan hated most was feeling cold, and as her big sister, the very thought of her so cold and alone for all those hours, has destroyed me.”

Turning to McCullam, who was sitting crying to himself in the dock a few short yards across the courtroom, Claire Newborough described him as the very “definition” of a “monster”.

“You are an unpredictable menace, a danger to women, obsessed with serial killers,  murderers of women and you appear to crave some sort of notoriety,” she said.

“We have no idea what Megan possibly saw in you,” she added.

“She always thought she could fix people, but fixing evil people is not possible.

“You tricked her, murdered her, brutalised her and left her in such an undignified way.”

