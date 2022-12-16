Queen’s former lady in waiting apologises to charity boss over heritage quiz

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Queen’s former lady in waiting apologises to charity boss over heritage quiz

By Press Association
December 16, 2022, 3:36 pm Updated: December 16, 2022, 6:15 pm
Lady Susan Hussey (left) meeting Ngozi Fulani (Royal Communications/PA)
Lady Susan Hussey, who asked a black British charity boss where she “really came from” during a Buckingham Palace reception, has apologised in person to the executive, Buckingham Palace has said.

Ngozi Fulani, founder of the charity Sistah Space, expressed shock at her treatment by Lady Susan, the late Queen’s lady in waiting, and said she had suffered “horrific abuse” on social media in the aftermath.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement the two women had met on Friday morning at Buckingham Palace: “At this meeting, filled with warmth and understanding, Lady Susan offered her sincere apologies for the comments that were made and the distress they caused to Ms Fulani.

“Lady Susan has pledged to deepen her awareness of the sensitivities involved and is grateful for the opportunity to learn more about the issues in this area.

“Ms Fulani, who has unfairly received the most appalling torrent of abuse on social media and elsewhere, has accepted this apology and appreciates that no malice was intended.”

The King and Queen Consort and other members of the royal family have been kept informed of the development and are “pleased that both parties have reached this welcome outcome,” the statement added.

Buckingham Palace said the royal households, which already have “inclusion and diversity” initiatives, would begin an “enhanced programme of work which will extend knowledge and training programmes, examining what can be learnt from Sistah Space”, an organisation providing support for African and Caribbean heritage women affected by abuse.

Lady Susan, the Prince of Wales’s 83-year-old godmother, resigned from the royal household and apologised after she repeatedly challenged Ms Fulani, when she said she was British, at Camilla’s reception highlighting violence against women and girls a few weeks ago.

Royals attend church service
The Queen travelling with her then lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey (Joe Giddens/PA)

The encounter is said to have begun when the former royal aide, who served as the late Queen’s lady in waiting for more than 60 years and had an honorary role as one of three Ladies of the Household, touched the charity boss’ hair, moving it aside so she could see her name badge.

It is understood William agreed it was right for his godmother Lady Susan to step down from her role, with a Kensington Palace spokesman saying at the time “Racism has no place in our society”.

Ms Fulani said the comments were down to racism not Lady Susan’s age when she was interviewed by BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

She said: “I’ve heard so many suggestions it’s about her age and stuff like that and I think that’s a kind of a disrespect about ageism, are we saying that because of your age you can’t be racist or you can’t be inappropriate?

Member of Palace household comments
Ngozi Fulani, chief executive of Sistah Space (Sistah Space/PA)

“If you invite people to an event, as I said, against domestic abuse, and there are people there from different demographics, I don’t see the relevance of whether I’m British or not British. You’re trying to make me unwelcome in my own space.”

The palace statement added: “The Royal Households will continue their focus on inclusion and diversity, with an enhanced programme of work which will extend knowledge and training programmes, examining what can be learnt from Sistah Space, and ensuring these reach all members of their communities.

“Both Ms Fulani and Lady Susan ask now that they be left in peace to rebuild their lives in the wake of an immensely distressing period for them both.

“They hope that their example shows a path to resolution can be found with kindness, co-operation and the condemnation of discrimination wherever it takes root.”

