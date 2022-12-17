Residents evacuated after burst water main floods London street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Residents evacuated after burst water main floods London street

By Press Association
December 17, 2022, 10:45 am Updated: December 17, 2022, 12:52 pm
Firefighters had to use boats to take some residents to safety (@co_dolcy/Twitter)
Firefighters had to use boats to take some residents to safety (@co_dolcy/Twitter)

Residents have been evacuated from their homes after a burst water main flooded a London street.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called to Belsize Road in Camden at 2.50am on Saturday morning after a 42-inch water main burst, causing flooding to a depth of half a metre across an area of around 800 metres.

The fire brigade said multiple homes have been flooded and firefighters had to lead around 20 residents to safety.

Camden flooding
One resident described her street like ‘the River Thames’ (@co_dolcy/Twitter)

Cody Dolcy-Grant lives in Hilgrove Road, at the end of Belsize Road, and said she woke up to scenes “like the river Thames” outside her home.

“I wasn’t aware of the situation ’til 7am when I went to the toilet, realised the toilet wasn’t flushing and no water was coming out of the taps,” the 27-year-old, who is unemployed due to a health condition, told the PA news agency.

“My road was flooded… when I opened the front door it was like a horror scene, fire engines up my whole road, police, ambulance, and then I looked to my left and it was like the river Thames outside.”

Ms Dolcy-Grant lives on the second floor of her building so her home was not flooded, but at noon on Saturday she said she still had no running water, all shops were closed and transport had been halted on her street.

Footage shared on social media shows emergency services using small boats and helping residents wrapped in blankets to safety.

LFB deputy assistant commissioner Andy Williams said from the scene: “There are significant road closures in place and we’re asking people to avoid the area where possible.

“The water authority are working to isolate the burst water main and firefighters are expected to remain on scene for a number of hours.

“Crews are using flood barriers and a high volume pumping unit to divert flood water.

“A rest centre has been set up for affected residents at Swiss Cottage Leisure Centre.”

Thames Water said local houses in north-west London, in the postcodes of NW2, NW6, NW8 and NW10, could be experiencing no or low water pressure as a result of the burst main.

The company said in a statement: “We’re working with the local emergency services to make sure all residents are safe as a priority, whilst our engineers continue to shut off the pipe valves in the surrounding area.

“If your home has been flooded, we’re so sorry, we know this must be very distressing.

“Our support teams are on their way to help customers experiencing low pressure or no water.”

