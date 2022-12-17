Sinn Fein says it is time for a general election, not a switch of taoiseach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Sinn Fein says it is time for a general election, not a switch of taoiseach

By Press Association
December 17, 2022, 12:58 pm
Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald (Brian Lawless/PA)
Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald (Brian Lawless/PA)

Sinn Fein’s leader said Ireland needed a general election, not a government rotation of taoiseach, as she led opposition criticism of Leo Varadkar’s nomination.

Mary Lou McDonald said the coalition could try to delay real change in the country, but said they could not halt it.

As polls continue to show Sinn Fein as the most popular party, its party president launched a scathing criticism of the Government during the special Dail sitting to elect Mr Varadkar as taoiseach for a second time.

Accusing the coalition of being “out of touch, out of ideas and out of time”, Ms McDonald questioned outgoing taoiseach Micheal Martin’s claim that the government was delivering.

She also challenged his claim that there were no easy answers to Ireland’s problems.

“You all say that there are no easy answers, but I don’t think that’s an acceptable response to those mothers frantic because their children wait and wait for vital surgery, for essential services, for assessment of needs, to families distressed because they can’t pay the latest bill, the mortgage repayment or afford the rent, to a child growing up in a B&B or a hotel room,” she said.

“Yes, there are no easy answers, but there are answers, solutions that a government with the right priorities would grasp with both hands, but instead you chose to ignore them.

“The policies of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael not only over the last two and a half years but since you joined together in 2016 (when Fianna Fail agreed to support a Fine Gael government in a confidence and supply deal) have driven these crises.

“So, to dress up your failure as progress is to insult ordinary people who live with the consequences of those failures.

“Rather than being accountable, rather than facing up to reality, you point the fingers at others, you hide behind excuses, you present alibis for not getting the work done.

“It’s a cop-out, gentlemen, so typical of the parties who have passed power between each other for a century.”

She added: “We should now have a general election because we need a change of government.”

Ms McDonald claimed the coalition was clinging to power.

“Make no mistake, you can’t prevent the new dawn breaking, the light of a better tomorrow burns brightly,” she said.

“You can stand in the way of change. You can refuse to budge. You can slow it down. You can make the people wait a little longer, but you cannot and you will not stop that change.”

Irish Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik said the handover at the top of government was only a “cosmetic” change.

“We in Labour cannot support the Fine Gael nomination at this change over time, we do not believe that this changeover, so called, represents anything but a cosmetic change at a time when we do need to see a real and substantial change in the policies and the solutions proposed by government,” she said.

“Because we in Labour know, as people across the country know, that this government is not delivering an Ireland that works for all, an Ireland of equality.”

Catherine Murphy, the co-leader of Social Democrats, said the rotation at the top of government did not represent real change.

“It’s more like a roundabout, with the government going around in circles,” she said.

Ms Murphy added: “People want genuine change, not a repackaging of stale parties or policies as something new.

“This handing over the baton from yourself (Micheal Martin) to the tanaiste (Leo Varadkar) does not represent real change. Most people in society will not feel a difference. They probably won’t even see a difference. Even your own cabinet members, most of whom are remaining in situ, will barely feel the change.

“This rotation of taoiseach will not serve the people out there who need new politics informed by the values of social democracy that delivers for them.

“The only thing it will achieve is finally sounding the death knell for Civil War politics after a century and the pretence that there was ever any real difference between Fianna Fail and Fine Gael.”

People Before Profit/Solidarity TD Richard Boyd Barrett also criticised the government’s record.

He said Fine Gael and Fianna Fail had “protected the interests of the few over the many”.

“I don’t wish to be ungracious, but this is not a time for standing ovations,” he said.

“It’s not a time for self-congratulation, because we are living in one of the richest countries in the world.

“And yet one in five of our population are living at risk of poverty.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented