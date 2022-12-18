Body of Irish UN peacekeeping soldier Sean Rooney to arrive home on Monday

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The body of Irish UN peacekeeping soldier Sean Rooney will arrive in Dublin on Monday morning after being repatriated from Lebanon.

A member of the Irish Defence Forces, Private Rooney, 23, from Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal, was killed on active service when his convoy came under attack in Lebanon last week.

The Defence Forces said Mr Rooney’s remains left Beirut Airport on an Air Corps plane on Sunday afternoon after a solemn UN ceremony was held to honour the soldier ahead of his journey home.

Private Rooney’s body will arrive at Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnel, before being reunited with his family.

Trooper Shane Kearney was injured in the attack which killed Private Sean Rooney (Irish Defence Forces/PA)

His colleague, Private Shane Kearney, from Killeagh, Co Cork, was seriously injured in the incident. He remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Two other peacekeepers were treated for minor injuries.

The soldiers were part of 121st Infantry Battalion, comprising 333 Irish troops, which was deployed in November to south Lebanon as part of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil).

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar reiterated his condolences to Private Sean Rooney’s family and friends and colleagues in the Defence Forces.

A delegation of Lebanese Members of Parliament visited UNIFIL today to express their condolences for the loss of Irish peacekeeper Private Sean Rooney and the injuries to his colleagues on Wednesday night. @aroldo_lazaro's statement below: pic.twitter.com/0Ou92VsbTA — UNIFIL (@UNIFIL_) December 16, 2022

Speaking at an Irish Red Cross event for Ukrainian families in Dublin Mr Varadkar described the Irish UN peacekeeping mission’s work in Lebanon as “immensely valuable”.

He said arrangements were being made for an appropriate service.

“I don’t want to go into details of that now until it’s confirmed, but obviously, he’ll be offered military honours which I think is appropriate given the circumstances.”

He said it was important that to understand the circumstances of the attack.

Three investigations are under way: one led by the UN, another by the Defence Forces and a third by the Lebanese government.

“I would have confidence in those investigations to find out exactly what happened, why an Irish soldier lost his life and another another was severely injured,” Mr Varadkar said.

“It’s important that we do that. It’s also important that we avoid any speculation, I think at this point until those investigations are done.

“But the main thing I think this week really is to stand with and express our condolences to Private Rooney’s family, his friends and colleagues because it’s been a long time since we lost a soldier in combat in Lebanon. But it does remind us how important that mission is.”

Mr Varadkar said the Irish peacekeeping soldiers efforts has allowed people “in that part of Lebanon for the last few decades to lead a relatively normal life which wouldn’t be the case otherwise”.

“It’s an immensely valuable mission, over 40,000 Irish people have served there, which is extraordinary if you think about it, and one that we’re very committed to,” the new Taoiseach added.