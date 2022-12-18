Police believe same pair of gunmen responsible for two killings in Belfast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Police believe same pair of gunmen responsible for two killings in Belfast

By Press Association
December 18, 2022, 10:27 pm
Police have linked two brutal shootings in West Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)
Police have linked two brutal shootings in West Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)

The “horrifically violent” murders of Sean Fox and Mark Hall have been formally linked by police.

Both men were killed at close range in broad daylight in West Belfast just under a year apart.

Detectives believe the murders were carried out by “the same two gunmen”.

Mark Hall, 31, was shot dead at his family home in Rodney Drive, Belfast, on Saturday December 18 2021.

Two gunmen approached the home and one fired shots through the front window of the house.

Sean Fox, 42, was murdered at Donegal Celtic Football Club off the Suffolk Road on Sunday October 2 this year.

Two masked gunmen entered the club and shot the father-of-two in front of more than 100 people.

Detective Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan, head of PSNI’s major investigation teams, said: “I can confirm that detectives are now formally linking the horrifically violent murders of Mark Hall and Sean Fox.

“Following careful examination of CCTV footage seized, we believe the murders were carried out by the same two gunmen.

“It is also now our assessment the murders were carried out by an organised group of criminals who operate like terrorists and who may be, or have been, members of terrorist organisations.”

He said police are not attributing the murders to a particular organisation at this time.

But he said their deaths “bear all the hallmarks of dissident republican killings”.

“There are a number of similarities in the two murders including the location of West Belfast, as well as the brazen and reckless style of the shootings in public in broad daylight,” Mr Corrigan added.

“It is clear the gunmen have an in-depth knowledge of these areas in West Belfast and felt comfortable carrying out their executions in front of a number of people and witnesses.

Police believe Mr Fox was “singled out” as he enjoyed a drink in a busy function room.

“They were inside the premises for approximately 21 seconds. The gunmen fired 20 bullets and we have identified multiple strike marks,” the officer said.

Police said they know the suspects travelled to and from the crime scene of Mr Fox’s death on bicycles through the areas of Glen Road, Dungloe Crescent, Glenveigh, Gweedore Gardens and Carigart Avenue between 1420 and 1430 hours on October 2.

One suspect was riding “a light grey or silver generic, low spec model mountain bike”.

“There is a plastic bag over the seat,” he said.

“He was wearing a light grey hoodie with distinctive three orange lines down the arms, dark grey bottoms, dark footwear and gloves and has a cap on under his hoodie. He is carrying a dark black holdall, which I believe contained the guns.”

The second suspect was riding “a racer bike with a distinctive rear point to the saddle which appears to be a Fizik Arione, or a copy of this model”.

“It had a white handlebar, white handlebar stem, pink handlebar tape and white tyres. He was wearing a blue hoodie, dark-coloured bottoms and footwear and light grey gloves,” Mr Corrigan continued.

Police said the same disregard for the safety of local people was on display during Mr Hall’s murder when two masked gunmen arrived at the front door of the house of Mr Hall’s mother.

The men fired shots through the front window and as they fled the scene one of the suspects “turned around and fired a shot at Mark’s sister”.

Detectives also released images of a silver-colour Skoda Superb taxi, registration plate GM16 YCA, that the two suspects arrived at St James’s Crescent on Saturday December 18, last year.

“The taxi has never been recovered and I would appeal to anyone who has information on the car and its whereabouts to contact police,” Mr Corrigan said.

Images of the suspects have been released and police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

Detectives have conducted a number of searches and arrests this week in west Belfast in relation to both murders.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented