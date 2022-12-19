Government ‘failed to assess climate crisis impacts on refugees sent to Rwanda’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Government ‘failed to assess climate crisis impacts on refugees sent to Rwanda’

By Press Association
December 19, 2022, 12:05 am
The Government has been criticised for failing to consider the worsening climate crisis in Rwanda as it seeks to deport some asylum seekers there (PA)
The Government has been criticised for failing to consider the worsening climate crisis in Rwanda as it seeks to deport some asylum seekers there (PA)

The Government has been criticised for failing to consider the worsening climate crisis in Rwanda as it seeks to deport some asylum seekers there.

A freedom of information request to the Home Office by Christian Aid revealed the department did not conduct a climate risk assessment into the impact on the lives of people being sent to the African country.

But a report by the aid agency says analysis from the Foreign Office highlights the growing threat of climate change in Rwanda, including urban flooding and landslides, food and water insecurity and the risk of disease and higher temperatures.

It says other reports, including from the World Bank, also show the worsening risk of climate change to the country, with more heavy rain bringing increased flooding, as well as worsening aridity and drought – which have already resulted in famine, displacement, conflicts and wildlife losses.

Climate change is already forcing people worldwide to migrate to avoid its impacts, and within a few decades Rwanda could face such inhospitable conditions that people have to leave, making it an unsuitable place to be sending refugees trying to build new lives, the report said.

It comes as judgments are due in High Court challenges over the controversial policy, which the Government says is needed to deter illegal immigration – while saying Rwanda is a safe and secure country for people to be sent to.

In response to the charity’s request, a Home Office spokesman told Christian Aid: “We have carried out a thorough search and we have established that the Home Office does not hold the information which you have requested relating to a specific risk assessment on the impact of climate change for relocated individuals transferred to Rwanda.”

Former archbishop of York John Sentamu described the Government’s decision to deport refugees seeking asylum to Rwanda as a “shameful moral failure”.

In a foreword to the report, he said the country is going to be increasingly inhospitable place in the coming decades due to climate change.

“The fact that the Home Office hasn’t even done a risk assessment on the climate dangers posed to refugees it plans to deport there reveals its lack of care and concern for their wellbeing,” he said.

Mohmed Adow, director of African climate and energy think tank, Power Shift Africa, said the policy is “shameful” and it is “especially worrying to learn that the Home Office didn’t even consider the impact of climate change when formulating one of their major flagship policies”.

“Here in Africa we are on the front line of a climate crisis. We are experiencing terrible droughts, devastating storms and ever hotter temperatures bring pests and disease which affect our lives and livelihoods,” he said.

“If the UK wants to claim to understand climate change, let alone be a leader on it, it needs to have more understanding of its impact across the world.”

The report from Christian Aid says recent evidence suggests hotter-than-normal temperatures across 103 countries, including many in Africa, have increased asylum applications to the EU, with that set to rise with further global warming.

It calls for an end to the Rwanda resettlement scheme and for the Government to find a “much safer and more humane approach” to dealing with asylum seekers in the UK.

More financial support is needed for vulnerable countries, it argues, and urges the UK to back a specific fund to compensate them for the permanent loss and damage caused by climate change which they have done the least to cause.

African countries need to see polluters such as the UK reduce their emissions and harness the benefits of renewable energy, rather than exploring for new fossil fuels in the North Sea, Christian Aid added.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The UK government already works extensively with the government of Rwanda to help mitigate the impacts of climate change and to develop new green solutions for the future.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented