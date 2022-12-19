Man facing life term 21 years after killing estranged wife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man facing life term 21 years after killing estranged wife

By Press Association
December 19, 2022, 1:04 pm
A general view of the Central Criminal Court in the Old Bailey, London (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
A general view of the Central Criminal Court in the Old Bailey, London (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

An abusive husband who strangled his estranged wife 21 years ago after being “embarrassed” at her attempts to secure a divorce is facing life behind bars.

Zafar Iqbal, 62, throttled Naziat Zafar with her own scarf in front of their three young daughters at her home on Norbury, south-west London, in August 2001.

As he tightened the ligature, Iqbal told the girls, aged three, 10 and 10: “If you talk or anything, I’ll do it tighter, so the more you cry or talk the more it’s gonna hurt her,” the court heard.

Afterwards, he abandoned the children with an acquaintance and fled to Pakistan only to be extradited to face justice at the Old Bailey in 2021.

Earlier this month, Iqbal pleaded guilty to 38-year-old Ms Zafar’s murder and appeared at the Old Bailey on Monday to be sentenced.

Opening the facts, Anthony Orchard KC told of repeated incidents of domestic violence leading to Ms Zafar initiating Islamic divorce proceedings in June 2000.

She had been brought up in England and had an arranged marriage with the defendant in Pakistan in 1985.

Mr Orchard recounted a series of domestic violence incidents from 1999.

In one incident in March 1999, Ms Zafar was slapped and left with two black eyes.

In January 2000, the defendant wrapped a scarf around her head and mouth, tied up her legs, and threatened her saying: “I’m gonna kill you,” the court heard.

The defendant took some of her jewellery and the attack was reported to the police but later withdrawn.

In March, the victim initiated divorce proceedings after she was left with a fat lip.

The court heard how Ms Zafar had applied to the Islamic Sharia Council.

Mr Orchard said the defendant appeared not to want a divorce and in January 2001, the couple agreed to a four-month reconciliation.

By June, the relationship had broken down and Ms Zafar renewed her application.

Mr Orchard said: “Islamic Council records show that on Monday August 20 2001, the defendant contacted them that day by phone and stated that he wanted another four months to reply.

“He requested he be contacted by telephone, rather than letter in future, as someone else had read one of his letters and it was ‘embarrassing to him’.

“Shortly after 1pm that same day, Naziat Zafar was killed.”

Mr Orchard said the defendant intended to kill his wife when he attacked her in front of three of their children.

He said: “No doubt the background to what happened was the on-going divorce proceedings.

“There may have been issues between the defendant and Naziat, but those cannot, do not and can never justify what he did in front of his three youngest children.

“His actions that lunchtime were cold, callous and calculated. It has taken 21 years for him to face a trial for what happened.

“That was his choice.

“He was the one who fled the United Kingdom immediately afterwards.

“He has now pleaded guilty, finally admitting what he did.”

Mr Orchard said the defendant was possessive and jealous and killed his wife out of anger and the “final realisation that his marriage was over.”

In a victim impact statement, one of Ms Zafar’s daughters, who cannot be named for legal reasons, vowed their mother would not become just an “honour killing” statistic.

She told the defendant: “I know that none of us will ever be able to forgive you for what you did, from what you took from us and I hope you never forget what you did and what you took from us.

“I pray you never forget her face and that when you sleep you think of not only her future you snatched, but ours too.

“Our mum will not become just a statistic in honour killings.

“Her story lives on through us and we will always campaign to make sure women’s voices are not silenced.

“She will never be forgotten and will remain in our hearts.”

