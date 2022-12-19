What happens next with the plans to deport people to Rwanda?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

What happens next with the plans to deport people to Rwanda?

By Press Association
December 19, 2022, 1:52 pm
Protesters outside the High Court in London for the ruling on Rwanda deportation flights. Charities and campaigners supporting migrants are appealing against a High Court ruling on Friday which paved the way for the first deportation flight to take place on Tuesday. Picture date: Monday June 13, 2022.
Protesters outside the High Court in London for the ruling on Rwanda deportation flights. Charities and campaigners supporting migrants are appealing against a High Court ruling on Friday which paved the way for the first deportation flight to take place on Tuesday. Picture date: Monday June 13, 2022.

The High Court’s ruling that Government plans to deport some asylum seekers to Rwanda are lawful is unlikely to lead to imminent removal flights amid potential further legal battles.

The first deportation flight – due to take off on June 14 – was grounded following a series of objections against individual removals and the policy as a whole, including last-minute rulings from the Court of Appeal and European Court of Human Rights.

Eight asylum seekers, along with charities and the PCS union, brought legal action against the plans to give people one-way tickets to the east African nation.

After ruling in favour of the Government on Monday, Lord Justice Lewis said a further hearing would take place in mid-January to handle the consequences of the judgment, including costs and applications to appeal.

Detention Action, Care4Calais, the PCS union and Asylum Aid all said they were disappointed with the ruling and were considering whether to appeal against the decision.

Downing Street said the Government was prepared to defend the Rwanda policy against “any further legal challenges” and that it was impossible to put a timetable on that while the possibility of further legal action remained.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We want it to be done as soon as possible. I don’t think, while there is possibility of further legal action, we can put a specific timeframe on it.”

Asked if there would be any flights in 2023, the spokesman said: “I can’t put a timeline on it. A lot will depend on if there is further legal action taken.”

Most bids to appeal a ruling at the High Court are heard Court of Appeal but require a judge to grant permission for the challenge to be heard.

Any appeal from the Court of Appeal’s decision could then potentially go to the Supreme Court.

For a proposed appeal to be considered by the UK’s highest court, a case has to raise a point of law of “general public importance”.

Lawyers for the asylum seekers and groups could also ask judges to allow them to “leapfrog” up to the Supreme Court, skipping the Court of Appeal entirely.

Any decision at the Supreme Court may then be challenged at the European Court of Human Rights.

In the cases of the eight asylum seekers who brought legal action over the specific decisions to deport them to Rwanda, rather than the policy as a whole, Lord Justice Lewis and Mr Justice Swift said that the Home Secretary “has not properly considered” their circumstances.

For these individuals, the decision to send them to Rwanda will now be set aside and reconsidered by the Home Secretary.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented