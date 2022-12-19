Warm air from Madeira causes ‘extraordinary’ temperature rise in UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Warm air from Madeira causes ‘extraordinary’ temperature rise in UK

By Press Association
December 19, 2022, 2:34 pm
A woman shelters beneath an umbrella as she walks in the rain along Westminster Bridge, central London (James Manning/PA)
A woman shelters beneath an umbrella as she walks in the rain along Westminster Bridge, central London (James Manning/PA)

Warmer air from Madeira has quickly swept into the UK bringing an “extraordinary” temperature rise after days of wintry conditions, an expert said.

The Met Office said areas of the UK are widely seeing temperatures of around 14C on Monday, with a high of 15.8C recorded in Rhyl, Wales.

It comes after Braemar in Scotland saw a daytime high of minus 9.3C and a night-time low of minus 17.3C this time last week, while other places around the country experienced lows of minus 10C to minus 15C in the following days.

Dr Stephen Burt, a meteorology expert at the University of Reading, where temperatures have changed from minus 5C last week to 12C on Monday, called it an “extraordinary rise of almost 20 degrees in a few days”.

Weather warnings
(PA Graphics)

He explained how the sudden rise had been caused by a change in airmass after warmer air travelled rapidly north from Madeira.

“Very mild and humid tropical maritime air from the region of Madeira transported quickly north and eastwards to our islands because of the development of a major North Atlantic depression over the past couple of days,” Dr Burt said.

“The tropical airmass displaced a cold and dry northerly airflow which persisted over the British Isles for most of last week, and several clear nights allowed widespread severe frost to develop.

“The British Isles often lies on the border between cold, dry Arctic airmasses and those originating from well south of our latitude, and such changes from very cold to very mild, or vice versa, are very much a feature of our winter climate – although not often with the degree or rapidity of the changes experienced within the past 24-36 hours.”

He added that people in the UK “will certainly welcome the reduction in energy bills” as warmer temperatures kick in.

The milder conditions have also come with heavy rainfall, especially across the South West, causing the risk of flooding and travel disruption.

Winter weather Dec 18th 2022
The snow and ice has begun to thaw as warmer temperatures hit the UK (Ben Birchall/PA)

The Environment Agency issued 12 flood warnings and 51 flood alerts as of 2pm on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for rain across southern parts of England and South Wales from 6pm on Sunday to 6am on Tuesday.

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said: “It is an exceptionally mild start to the day, particularly when we’ve had snow and wintry conditions in the last week.

“Temperatures have changed from well below average to way above average for this time of year.”

Mr Morgan said snow and ice is “thawing” and there is potential for localised flooding especially in southern counties and south-west England on Monday.

“Otherwise the whole of the UK will see some rain but probably not heavy enough to cause disruption,” he added.

Winter weather Dec 16th 2022
A person takes a picture of a frozen fountain in Trafalgar Square, central London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The forecaster said that by Tuesday temperatures will start to dip as skies clear with “fairly reasonable conditions” through to the weekend.

“From Friday and Christmas weekend, clear air will travel south-west into Scotland and may come further south-west by the time we get to Christmas Day,” he said.

The RAC has put a severe traffic warning in place on Monday and has urged drivers to be “on their guard” as the wet weather conditions coincide with Christmas travel picking up.

RAC Breakdown spokesperson Rod Dennis said: “With weather conditions in many places this week being almost the exact opposite of last week, drivers getting away for Christmas need to be on their guard.

“Snow and ice is melting rapidly, leading to lots of surface spray, and in some parts the cold, clear conditions have been replaced with heavy rain and strong winds.

“It’s vital drivers slow down for the conditions, taking particular care on high and exposed rural routes.”

Some services on South Western Railway have been hit by delays due to heavy rain and forecast high winds, with disruption expected until 3pm.

While all lines between Plymouth and Exeter St Davids have reopened after a river burst its banks in the Ivybridge area of Devon, trains may still be cancelled or delayed.

A speed restriction is also in place on the West Highland line in Scotland due to severe weather, with disruption expected until 5pm.

