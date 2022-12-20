Eight-year-old proud of turning children’s drawings into toys with her mother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eight-year-old proud of turning children’s drawings into toys with her mother

By Press Association
December 20, 2022, 12:03 am
Lilia drawing (Lilia’s Smiling Horses)
Lilia drawing (Lilia’s Smiling Horses)

An eight-year-old has said she feels “proud and accomplished” turning children’s drawings into cuddly toys alongside her mother, in a “unique” process that brings both them and other families happiness.

Lilia’s Smiling Horses began in April 2020, inspired by Polly Petrova’s daughter Lilia, who is a keen horse rider and loves to draw.

“Lilia loves riding horses, she’s been riding horses since she was two and she used to draw horses all the time”, Ms Petrova, 38, who lives in Marlborough, Wiltshire, told the PA news agency.

“The first line of toys that we made were a line of horses with smiles on their faces, as she used to always draw horses with smiles on their faces – and that is how we came up with the name.”

Horse toys made up of different colours
Horse toys created from drawings of horses designed by Lilia (Lilia’s Smiling Horses)

The first of Lilia’s drawings that they made into a stuffed toy was called Tiger Stripes, with Lilia describing her as a “very joyful mare”, adding: “She loves to play with her friends under the rain… her superpower is to make rainy days brighter”.

She added that seeing her drawings become toys was “exciting and a dream come true”.

Wanting other children to experience the joy of seeing their drawings become toys, the mother and daughter duo began offering the service to others, with Ms Petrova admitting that her daughter is a “bit of a control freak” when helping, in order to make sure the toys look similar to the original drawing.

Little girl with her arm over a woman's shoulder, with both looking at the camera
(Polly Petrova with her daughter Lilia (Lilia’s Smiling Horses)

“She is constantly supervising, she is very outspoken and always has an opinion”, Ms Petrova, who works in the medical centre at Marlborough College, said.

“She is also very creative and constantly produces 3D models all the time.

“You know how artists are with their art, and she wants to make sure everything goes to plan, so is very involved with the whole thing.

“It is also a hobby for both of us that we love to do and gives us valuable bonding time together.”

Lilia added that being part of the process is “satisfying, especially the part when we send them to the kids – I feel proud and accomplished”.

Customers can place an order through their website or on sales platform Etsy, with most taking a couple of days to produce as Ms Petrova hand-paints the children’s design onto 100% cotton fabric which is then shaped and stuffed.

A drawing next to a toy
A mermaid drawing next to the toy created from it (Lilia’s Smiling Horses)

For some pictures that are “more difficult to reproduce”, she uses Photoshop and then sends that image to a company to print on to fabric, which could take up to two weeks.

“I never want to rush the process because I really insist on the results being the best they could be”, Ms Petrova added.

She said she loved making the toys because “I know how special they are for the children and parents”.

Drawing beneath a toy
A child’s drawing being turned into a toy (Lilia’s Smiling Horses)

One that really “stood out” for her was a “memory toy” she made using the last drawing of a young girl before she died – a little princess with hearts.

“It was a gift from her aunt to her mum – and it got emotional for me and I did all that I could to make it as good as possible”, Ms Petrova added.

“The toys are so unique as they are designed by children and that is the thing that really motivates me because it encourages children to be creative and makes them happy, which is so satisfying.

“The most important thing for me is that I do not take any credit because it’s actually not my art – it’s the children’s and I am just recreating it so that they can have it permanently, in case something happens to the drawing.”

She added that she is hoping to have an exhibition in an art gallery to showcase Lilia’s new line of toys next year.

More information about Lilia’s Smiling Horses can be found at: liliasmilinghorses.com while their Etsy store can be accessed at www.etsy.com/uk/shop/LiliaSmilingHorses

