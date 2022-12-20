Couple planning their wedding after £1 million lottery win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Couple planning their wedding after £1 million lottery win

By Press Association
December 20, 2022, 9:23 am Updated: December 20, 2022, 10:41 am
Eleanor Land and Karl Ward celebrate their £1 million EuroMillions win (National Lottery/PA)
Eleanor Land and Karl Ward celebrate their £1 million EuroMillions win (National Lottery/PA)

A supermarket worker and her forklift truck driver partner are finally planning their wedding after winning £1 million on the lottery – following a 15-year engagement.

Ellie Land, 41, and Karl Ward, 43, from Norwich, Norfolk, have been together for 20 years, engaged for 15, and have two children, a 12-year old son and a daughter aged six.

They scooped £1 million on the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker after Miss Land bought a winning ticket at the Asda store where she works in Drayton High Road, Norwich.

Mr Ward said: “We’ve been putting off getting married purely for the funds and to spend it on children and life.

“But now we’ve got the money we’re happy to get married at long last.”

Miss Land said: “We had popped into Asda on the way home from visiting friends to grab some bread and milk.

Eleanor Land and Karl Ward
Eleanor Land and Karl Ward celebrate their win (National Lottery/PA)

“Karl waited for me while I went to use the bathroom, and when I came out he was by the National Lottery counter so I decided to get a EuroMillions ticket for the draw that night.

“I don’t always play, just on a whim, so when my colleague wished me luck, I laughed and said ‘if I win something I’ll treat you’.

“Little did I think then that we’d win £1 million, I’ll certainly be going back with a little something for her.

“Thinking back on that day I keep laughing, I spent a penny and won a million.”

The couple discovered the win on a Sunday after returning from a wine-tasting event in Norwich.

With the children in front of the TV and her mother making a cup of tea, Miss Land checked her ticket using the National Lottery app and received a message congratulating her for a £1 million win and showed it to Mr Ward.

Miss Land said that when her mother walked in and asked if they were OK, having seen their shocked faces, she responded: “I’ve just won £1 million.”

Eleanor Land and Karl Ward
Eleanor Land and Karl Ward won £1 million (National Lottery/ PA)

Mr Ward said: “It was a crazy moment, we just laughed and then sat in stunned silence.

“We realised the claim line was closed, so agreed Ellie would call first thing in the morning and then enjoyed a sleepless night, repeatedly saying to one another ‘is this real?’.

“In the morning Ellie was worried about being late for work, I bet the lady at Camelot who took the call couldn’t believe how quickly she rattled through the details so she could get into work by 9.30am.”

Alongside their wedding, they are also looking for a new house locally, ideally a bungalow, that they can call their own, after two decades of renting.

Miss Land said: “The wedding and a forever home are top of our list but the children also have a few requests.

“Our son is looking forward to receiving a PS5, just as soon as we can find one, while our daughter loves Disney so I think we will enjoy our first holiday abroad with a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Disneyland.”

And they have no plans to stop working.

“I enjoy my job, I’ve been there for as long as I have known Karl, so I won’t be giving it up, although I will say keeping this a secret has been pretty challenging,” said Miss Land.

“Many people have asked if Karl would leap at the chance to stop working – he’s been on night shift for six years – but he feels the same.

“But thinking about it, perhaps we will take some time off here and there to go to France, or even further afield, for a little wine-tasting in the vineyards as opposed to St Andrew’s Hall in Norwich.”

Miss Land bought her winning EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker ticket for the draw on November 4, 2022, and the winning code was MXSW 73290.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented