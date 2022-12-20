Rescued turtle who would not have survived in the wild arrives at new UK home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rescued turtle who would not have survived in the wild arrives at new UK home

By Press Association
December 20, 2022, 10:01 am
Rescued turtle who wouldn’t have survived in the wild arrives at new UK home (Oliver Ridley Project/PA)
Rescued turtle who wouldn’t have survived in the wild arrives at new UK home (Oliver Ridley Project/PA)

A rescued turtle with only three flippers, who would not have survived in the wild, is settling into its new home at the National Marine Aquarium.

The aquarium in Plymouth welcomed Heidi, a 29kg male turtle rescued from South Male Atoll in the Maldives.

The Olive Ridley turtle, with only one front flipper, was discovered entangled in a ghost net – a fishing net that has been abandoned, lost or discarded into the ocean.

He had deep wounds to both front flippers, and unfortunately the front left flipper had to be amputated.

Heidi the turtle
Heidi the turtle (Oliver Ridley Project/PA)

The remaining front flipper suffered extensive muscle, nerve and blood vessel damage so is also not functional, meaning the animal would not have survived in the wild.

However, the turtle’s injuries have not stopped him from being a competent swimmer and diver.

He is quite the acrobat, he often puts on a display of turning upside down and spinning around to catch pieces of fish.

Marcus Williams, curator at the Ocean Conservation Trust, said: “We are delighted to be able to give Heidi a home in our Great Barrier Reef Tank.

“As well as allowing our audiences to engage with this wonderful animal, we will be able to educate on the dangers of ghost nets and the importance of conservation efforts around the world.

“It was an amazing effort to get Heidi safely over to Plymouth, and we couldn’t have done it without the help of some dedicated organisations, including Olive Ridley Project, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, IAG Cargo, JCS Livestock, Trans Maldivian Airways and British Airways.”

The 65cm turtle underwent surgery and spent four years at the Olive Ridley Project – a charity which carries out vital work to rehabilitate turtles caught up in ghost nets.

Thanks to their partnership with Coco Collection, the Olive Ridley Project created the first veterinarian-led turtle rescue centre in the Maldives, where Heidi lived before being transported to his new home.

Landing in the UK at the start of November, Heidi spent a few weeks in an acclimation tank at the National Marine Aquarium in order to properly settle into his new home before he is moved to the Aquarium’s Great Barrier Reef Tank.

Dr Claire Petros, lead veterinarian from the Olive Ridley Project, commented, “We’re excited that our long-term patient, Heidi, has arrived at his forever home at the National Marine Aquarium in Plymouth in England.

“Sadly, Heidi would not have been able to return to the wild as he has no use of his remaining front flipper and as such wouldn’t have survived back in the ocean.

“He has such an incredible personality and we thought he would make a fantastic ambassador, raising the awareness of the threat that turtle’s face from ghost nets around the world.”

