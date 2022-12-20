Diana’s ex-butler Paul Burrell receives apology and damages over phone hacking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Diana’s ex-butler Paul Burrell receives apology and damages over phone hacking

By Press Association
December 20, 2022, 12:03 pm
Former royal butler Paul Burrell (John Stilwell/PA)
Former royal butler Paul Burrell (John Stilwell/PA)

Former royal butler Paul Burrell has been given a public apology and substantial damages from the publisher of the Daily Mirror newspaper over phone hacking and “repeated invasion of his privacy”.

Mr Burrell, a friend and confidante to Diana, Princess of Wales, brought legal action against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) after he was targeted by private investigators instructed by the publisher and had his voicemails intercepted.

At the High Court in London on Tuesday, lawyers for Mr Burrell said MGN – which publishes the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and The People – had agreed to pay substantial damages plus his legal costs, as well as accepting liability for the unlawful acts.

Solicitor Francis Leonard, for Mr Burrell, said: “Between 1995 and 2008 the claimant was targeted by the defendant because he was a close friend and trusted confidante to Princess Diana and then subsequently because of his role within the public sphere following his departure from the royal household.

Paul Burrell
Paul Burrell holds a portrait of Diana, Princess of Wales (PA)

“During Diana’s lifetime, the activities of the defendant caused his relationship with her to deteriorate as she wrongly thought that her highly sensitive personal information was being leaked to the press.”

Mr Leonard said that MGN had targeted Mr Burrell’s voicemail messages and also instructed private investigators at least three times between 2001 and 2002.

He added that this led to the publication of “numerous articles concerning the claimant arising from unlawfully obtained information which severely impacted his reputation”.

Mr Leonard said that the use of the unlawfully obtained information in the press undermined Mr Burrell’s relationship with his legal team as he prepared for his criminal trial over accusations he stole hundreds of items from Diana’s estate.

The trial subsequently collapsed in 2002 and he was cleared when it emerged that he had informed the Queen, shortly after the princess’s death in August 1997, that he had taken some items for safekeeping.

Mr Leonard continued: “In relation to his criminal trial, the intense negative daily press coverage led to a disintegration of the claimant’s relationship with his wife and children, causing great psychological harm.”

Princess Diana Visits Bosnia
Paul Burrell with Diana, Princess of Wales, pictured on a visit to Bosnia shortly before her death in 1997 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The hearing before Mr Justice Fancourt heard that Mr Burrell was briefly in hospital due to the trauma.

The solicitor said that Mr Burrell was “deeply angry and upset” to discover he had been targeted by people working for MGN.

“Owing to the deliberate destruction of documents by MGN, he will never find out the true extent to which his privacy was invaded,” Mr Leonard added.

“I am pleased to announce that the defendant has now accepted responsibility for its unlawful actions, admitted liability and has agreed to apologise to the claimant for the repeated invasion of his privacy.”

Alexander Vakil, for MGN, said: “The defendant is here today through me to offer its sincere apologies to the claimant for the damage, as well as the distress caused to him by the obtaining of his private information and the accessing of his voicemail messages.

“It has undertaken never to repeat these actions.

“The defendant acknowledges this information should never have been obtained or used in the manner it was and that it is liable for the misuse of private information.”

Mr Leonard concluded that following the damages and public apology, Mr Burrell “considers that he has been fully vindicated and is happy to let the matter rest”.

