Family of murdered council worker vow to get justice on her 29th birthday

The family of a council worker who was fatally shot in Liverpool have vowed to get justice for her on what would have been her 29th birthday.

Ashley Dale was found with a gunshot wound in the back garden of her home in Old Swan, Liverpool, on August 21.

The environmental health officer for Knowsley Council is not believed to have been the intended target of the killing, which was one of three fatal shootings in Liverpool within a week.

On Wednesday, her family issued a statement which said: “Ashley’s family would like to emphasise the devastating effects gun crime has had on our family.

Ms Dale would have turned 29 on Wednesday (Merseyside Police/PA)

“On what would have been Ashley’s 29th birthday, her loss is beyond words, the family have been torn apart and life can never be ‘normal’ again.

“Her birthday being so close to Christmas made this time of year so special, but without her Christmas is going to be unbearable.

“Life has become a living nightmare for Ashley’s parents, siblings and family.

“Her loving, kind and articulate nature showed through with the number of friends she had. We couldn’t have been more proud of Ashley.

“A huge hole has been left, life will never be the same again.

“We miss you Ash with all our hearts, and vow that justice for ‘Our Ash’ will be served.”

Ashley Dale was found fatally wounded in the back garden of a house in Old Swan, Liverpool, on Sunday August 21 (Jason Roberts/PA)

Fifteen arrests have been made in connection with Ms Dale’s murder and all of those people remain on conditional bail or under investigation, a spokesman for Merseyside Police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Cath Cummings added: “We know that today will be an extremely difficult time for Ashley’s family and friends, as they continue to come to terms with her sudden and tragic passing.

“We share their determination to see justice served, and to that end our investigation team continues to make progress.

“Detectives review all new information received on Ashley’s murder as a high priority, so please don’t assume what you know is already known to us.

“The smallest detail, image, footage or description could prove pivotal to our inquiries, so let us make that assessment. Please continue to come forward and we will keep everyone updated with any developments as we have them.”

Any information can be submitted through an online portal at mipp.police.uk or by calling police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 22000615873.