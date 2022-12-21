‘Galling’ for police to cover for strikes when they cannot walk out – Met chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Galling’ for police to cover for strikes when they cannot walk out – Met chief

By Press Association
December 21, 2022, 10:14 am Updated: December 21, 2022, 11:26 am
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said it will seem unfair to officers who cannot legally strike that they have to fill in for public sector workers who have walked out (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said it will seem unfair to officers who cannot legally strike that they have to fill in for public sector workers who have walked out (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Police officers find it “galling” to help fill the gaps during public sector strikes while they are unable to take such action themselves, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner has said.

Sir Mark Rowley said industrial action could lead to a greater workload for his officers, who are not legally allowed to strike, leaving them unable to do “critical police work”.

In an interview to mark his first 100 days as commissioner, he told the PA news agency: “In terms of our policing of London, I worry that the strikes will lead to more work from other agencies, particularly the health service, falling into the laps of police officers, and that will stop us doing the critical police work we need to do to protect London.

“Secondly, I know my officers will find it galling and frustrating that they’re not allowed to strike and they’re backfilling for people who are striking.

“They have no desire to strike but it will seem unfair to them – they have to accept the pay deal they’re given – to be filling in for others.”

Earlier this month, Steve Hartshorn, chairman of the Police Federation that represents officers from the rank of constable to chief inspector, said requests for police to fill in driving ambulances during strikes gave him “grave concerns” for their welfare.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council also stressed that the service needs to make sure it can deliver its own “core business” before filling in for striking workers.

Unite union general secretary Sharon Graham (centre), joins ambulance workers on the picket line outside ambulance headquarters in Coventry.
Ambulance workers walked out on Wednesday (Jacob King/PA)

Sir Mark has already expressed concern about the number of non-crime matters such as mental health crises that his officers are called out to deal with.

Currently only 22% of calls to the Met are about crime, and Sir Mark is looking at ways the force can stop sending officers to jobs such as sitting with patients in mental health crisis as they wait in accident and emergency, and to certain welfare checks.

In a series of interviews, Sir Mark also said he is concerned about what it is like for officers living and working in such an expensive city.

Asked about the financial pressures faced by his police officers, he told LBC: “I am concerned about what life is like for a police officer particularly in such an expensive part of the world to live in such as London.”

