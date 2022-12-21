Man denies murdering nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

Thomas Cashman, 34, appeared via videolink wearing a pale-coloured polo shirt at Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday.

Olivia was fatally shot by a gunman who chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee into her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on August 22.

Court artist sketch of Thomas Cashman, who has pleaded not guilty to the murder of the nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Her mother, Cheryl Korbel, 46, was also injured in the shooting, which happened just after 10pm.

Cashman, of Grenadier Drive, West Derby, entered not guilty pleas to Olivia’s murder, the attempted murder of Nee, the wounding with intent of Olivia’s mother Cheryl Korbel, as well as two counts of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Ms Korbel was in court along with other family members, some of whom shook their heads as the not guilty pleas were entered.

Cashman spoke to confirm his name and that he could see and hear clearly over the videolink, as well as entering his pleas.

The hearing, which lasted about an hour and a half, also dealt with legal matters which cannot be reported.

Judge Mrs Justice Yip adjourned the case to February 17 when a pre-trial review will be held.

Cashman’s trial was fixed for March 6 at Manchester Crown Court.