Man admits murdering mother and three children

A man has admitted murdering a mother and three children whose bodies were found at a house in Derbyshire.

Damien Bendall, 32, who had previously admitted manslaughter, pleaded guilty to murdering his 35-year-old partner Terri Harris, her 11-year-old daughter Lacey Bennett, her son John Paul Bennett, 13, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, also 11, at the home he shared with Ms Harris.

Bendall entered the guilty pleas at Derby Crown Court on Wednesday.

Court artist sketch of Damien Bendall appearing at Derby Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

He also admitted raping Lacey during what prosecuting KC Louis Mably KC told the court were “brutal, vicious and cruel attacks on a defenceless woman” and young children.

Ms Harris and the children were found dead at a house in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, in north-east Derbyshire, near Sheffield, on September 19 last year.

Bendall will be sentenced later on Wednesday.