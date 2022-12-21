Three suspects in Tokyo robbery lose challenge over Japan extradition request

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Three suspects in Tokyo robbery lose challenge over Japan extradition request

By Press Association
December 21, 2022, 12:18 pm
The three men’s challenge against their extradition to Japan was heard at the High Court in London (Anthony Devlin/PA)
The three men’s challenge against their extradition to Japan was heard at the High Court in London (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Three men suspected of violently robbing a Tokyo jewellery store have lost a High Court challenge over the first extradition request to the UK from Japan.

Joe Chappell, Daniel Kelly and Kaine Wright are alleged to have posed as a customers to gain entry to the store in 2015, with one of them punching a security guard and injuring his face, the court was told.

The trio allegedly made off with jewellery valued at 106,272,000 yen – about £630,000 – and were later identified as suspects by Japanese police.

No extradition treaty exists between the UK and Japan, so the two nations negotiated a “memorandum of cooperation” following requests for the men to be sent to the east Asian country in 2018.

The three suspects sought to challenge the Home Secretary’s certification of the extradition request in August 2021, arguing it was unlawful because the request came from the National Police Agency of Japan and not the Japanese Government.

But in a ruling on Wednesday, senior judges dismissed their case and concluded it was “perfectly plain” the request came from the Government of Japan as required by its special agreement with the UK.

The court was told as part of a hearing in London last month that Japanese police documents from March 2018 contained a request to UK authorities for the suspects’ extradition.

They were wanted in Japan to face prosecution for alleged offences of “intrusion upon building” and “robbery resulting in injury”, judges were told.

In April 2018, the Home Office received a communication from the Embassy of Japan making an extradition request.

Lawyers for Mr Chappell, Mr Kelly and Mr Wright argued that the Home Secretary had made an error in certifying the request as valid.

They claimed that notes from the Japanese Embassy were only “transmitting” a request from the police, were “deficient” in their content and did not identify a particular person making the request, judges said in their ruling.

The Home Secretary’s legal team, defending against the three men’s claim, argued the request was “quite plainly” made by the Government of Japan.

The Japanese government’s own lawyers, supporting the Home Secretary’s arguments, said it was closely involved in proceedings and that members of its Ministry of Justice and police had provide a report and given evidence at a magistrates’ court.

In their ruling, Lady Justice Nicola Davies and Mr Justice Choudhury said the April 2018 note contained “an unambiguous statement that a request for extradition is being made by the Government of Japan through its embassy in the UK”.

They added: “There is nothing to prevent the Government of Japan from making a request for extradition, as it has done here, in circumstances where the material in support of the request has been prepared by another agency, in this case the police.”

“This is not… a case where the Government merely sought to ‘transmit’ the request of another entity”, the judges said.

They also accepted legal arguments from the Home Secretary’s lawyers that where “a diplomatic note of this nature is issued by the embassy then it can be taken as coming from the ambassador, the ‘mouthpiece’, of his head of state”.

