Man admits ‘brutal and vicious’ murders of pregnant partner and three children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Man admits ‘brutal and vicious’ murders of pregnant partner and three children

By Press Association
December 21, 2022, 1:50 pm Updated: December 21, 2022, 2:18 pm
Damien Bendall had previous convictions for robbery, attempted robbery and grievous bodily harm (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Damien Bendall had previous convictions for robbery, attempted robbery and grievous bodily harm (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

A man has admitted the “brutal, vicious and cruel” murders of a pregnant mother and three young children.

Damien Bendall, 32, who had previously admitted manslaughter, pleaded guilty to murdering his 35-year-old partner Terri Harris, her 11-year-old daughter Lacey Bennett, her son John Paul Bennett, 13, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, also 11, at the home he shared with Ms Harris.

He also admitted raping Lacey at the house in Killamarsh, near Sheffield, in 2021, during what prosecutor Louis Mably KC told the court were “brutal, vicious and cruel attacks on a defenceless woman” and young children.

Lacey Bennett with her brother John Paul Bennett and their mother Terri Harris
Lacey Bennett with her brother John Paul Bennett and their mother Terri Harris (Family Handout/Derbyshire Constabulary/PA)

The Crown’s KC detailed the “truly hideous and dreadful” aspects of the crime, including the fact Ms Harris was murdered while carrying Bendall’s unborn child – a fact revealed by a post-mortem paternity test.

Mr Mably KC, opening the case, said Lacey was likely to have been raped at least twice by Bendall.

Connie had only been due to stay over for one night, but successfully got permission from her mother, fatefully extending her stay by another night – coinciding with Bendall’s attacks, the court heard.

What also emerged was that having brutally killed Ms Harris and the children, Bendall “took John’s Xbox (games console), ordered a taxi, went to Sheffield”, where he then exchanged the console “for drugs”, Mr Malby said.

Bendall would later tell police he had consumed “three to four bags of cocaine and then blacked out”.

Damien Bendall court case
Lacey’s friend Connie Gent (Family Handout/PA)

“This gives an indication of the sheer callous depravity of the defendant’s conduct that night,” said Mr Mably.

Bendall entered the guilty pleas at Derby Crown Court on Wednesday.

Ms Harris and the children were found dead at her home in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, in north-east Derbyshire, near Sheffield, on September 19 last year.

Mr Mably, opening the case, said: “On the night of Saturday September 18 2021, stretching into the early hours of September 19, the defendant brutally and viciously murdered his then partner, Terri Harris, who is aged 35 – and was in the early stages of pregnancy.

“He also murdered Terri’s two children, by a previous partner, her 13-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter Lacey, and he murdered Connie Gent, also aged 11.

“She was a friend of Lacey’s who just happened that evening to be staying at Lacey’s house for a sleepover.”

Nearly all the victims had defensive injuries, indicating they had tried to fight off Bendall after he launched his attack some time after 9.42pm that evening.

Mr Mably told the court: “The circumstances of these offences are truly hideous and dreadful.

“These were brutal, vicious and cruel attacks on a defenceless woman and three young children.

“The defendant attacked them using a claw hammer which he used to hit them over the head and on the upper body.

“It was perfectly clear none of the victims stood a chance.”

The scene in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, Derbyshire
The scene in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, Derbyshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

Mr Mably said: “It does appear each (victim) was attacked in a different room, (and) appears he went around the house looking for them, attacking them each in turn, in order to kill them.

“One of the dreadful facts about this case is that during the attacks, the defendant raped Lacey, and this included raping her as she lay dying from the head wounds he had inflicted with the hammer.”

Bendall was arrested outside the house shortly after 7.39am on September 19, after his mother had rung 999 telling them he had reported stabbing himself.

Body-worn video showed Bendall, who had two superficial knife wounds, calmly telling police: “I’ve murdered four people.”

Officers asked him: “Do you think you’ve killed your family inside their house?”

Bendall replied: “No. I have (killed them).

“There’s one in the bathroom, two upstairs and one in another bedroom.”

Terri Harris
Terri Harris was pregnant at the time of the attack (Family Handout/Derbyshire Constabulary/PA)

Audio of the police search of the house was then played in court, with a male officer’s voice catching with emotion as he said: “They’re gone, they’re gone.

“They’re all gone.”

After his arrest, Bendall told officers at Ripley police station: “The whole house is covered in claret.

“I used the hammer.

“I didn’t realise what I did until I walked into my room and saw my missus and my daughter.”

He then added: “Bet you don’t usually get four murders in Killamarsh do you – well, five (murders), because my missus was having a baby.”

Mr Mably told Mr Justice Sweeney that a whole life order was necessary in the case because of the “exceptional high level” of seriousness, adding Bendall himself had agreed such an order was appropriate.

Vanessa Marshall KC said her client, who has maintained having no memory of the event, agreed he should be handed a whole life order.

She said: “His actions that night remain largely inexplicable and motiveless.”

She added that he had been “happy” about the forthcoming pregnancy, which would have been Bendall’s first child.

“The defendant hopes the knowledge he will be spending a full whole life sentence behind bars for the rest of his life, where every day he is having to confront the demons of his actions, will provide some justice to these families,” the lawyer said.

The court heard that Bendall, who had previous convictions for robbery, attempted robbery and grievous bodily harm had carried out the rape and murders while on a 24-month suspended sentence handed down at Swindon Crown Court in June 2021 for arson of a car he had tried to steal.

Mr Justice Sweeney said he would consider legal submissions and sentence Bendall later on Wednesday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented