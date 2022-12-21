Double tragedy as death of pregnant woman confirmed as murder

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The murder of a pregnant woman in Co Armagh has been described as a “double tragedy”.

Natalie McNally died on Sunday after being stabbed in her home in Lurgan.

Police said she was 15-weeks pregnant.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell confirmed on Wednesday that a murder investigation has been launched.

He said the 32-year-old died a violent death, having been stabbed a number of times and sustaining defensive injuries.

“She was murdered at her home in the Silverwood Green area of the town, and evidence now suggests that she was murdered on the night of Sunday December 18,” he said.

“Officers were called to the property along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Sadly Natalie was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It is distressing to add that Natalie was in fact 15-weeks pregnant.

“This fatal attack, which happened in her own home, has therefore resulted in a double tragedy: the death of a mother to be, along with her unborn baby.”

Mr Caldwell described Ms McNally as “much loved by her devoted parents and family”.

“My thoughts are with them at this time,” he said.

Forensic officers walk into a property in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan (Liam McBurney/PA)

“Her death has left family and friends devastated, and the local community in shock.

“What should have been a happy time in the run-up to Christmas has changed to unimaginable grief and heartache.

“I am asking anyone with information about this murder to please come forward.

“In particular, I am appealing to motorists who were travelling on the Kiln Road, Lurgan on Sunday December 18, between 8.45pm and 9.45pm, and who may have captured dash-cam footage of this journey.

“Please contact detectives on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

He added: “Local people will see an increase in police presence in the area in the coming hours and days.

“I’m grateful to members of the public for their ongoing support.”