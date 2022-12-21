Aisling Bea praises ‘heart and patience’ of food bank volunteers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aisling Bea has praised the “heart and patience and emotional intelligence” of food bank volunteers during the cost-of-living crisis.

The Irish comedian and actress, 38, hosted a food drive and charity fundraiser for the Hackney Foodbank at the Bill Murray Comedy Club in London on Wednesday.

Speaking at the event, Bea told the PA news agency: “I think a lot of food banks around Britain and in Ireland are predominantly run by people who have so much heart and patience and emotional intelligence, like a lot of care workers also have.

“And it’s so sad to see what’s happening and how they have been the first line of defence on something that the Government should be sorting for people.

“And anything anyone can do anywhere to support them is the minimum we can do.”

The This Way Up star said: “We’re collecting donations for the Hackney Foodbank, which is my local food bank and the local food bank of the Angel Comedy Club as well.

“They have been inundated with need, especially in the last year, their needs have doubled, if not tripled.”

Bea also reflected on the importance of being able to physically help local services following the pandemic, adding: “I think people are enjoying physically being able to do something and to connect with our community because I think after two years of lockdown people have felt alienated from what’s going on.”

Also speaking at the event, Derry Girls actress Kathy Kiera Clarke told PA: “It’s a real shame that we have to do such things in the centre of London three days before Christmas but these things are necessary right now.

“And it is falling to a lot of people in the entertainment business, for example, to do the most basic things that really the Government should be taking care of.”