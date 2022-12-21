More households set to lose running water days before Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More households set to lose running water days before Christmas

By Press Association
December 21, 2022, 11:33 pm
(Yui Mok/PA)
(Yui Mok/PA)

More households are expected to lose running water in south-east England and some could face Christmas Day without it.

Water companies are working to ensure tens of thousands of homes in large parts of Sussex, Kent and Hampshire are reconnected by the weekend.

Firms said the rapid thaw of frozen pipes had increased the number of bursts and leaks on the underground network of pipes, causing storage reservoir levels to drop after temperatures plunged below zero.

Southern Water said on Wednesday evening: “We’re sorry that our customers in SO15 – Southampton; SO16 – Bassett, Nursling, Millbrook, Chilworth, Chilworth Village Lord’s Hill; SO19 – Bitterne; SO21 – Compton, Compton Down, Hursley, Otterbourne, Shawford, Twyford; SO22 – Badger Farm; SO31 – Bursledon; SO50 – Eastleigh; SO51 – Ampfield, Braishfield; SO52 – North Baddesley; and SO53 Chandlers Ford are without water.

“We are expecting more customers in the wider Yew Hill area – SO15, SO16, SO18, SO19, SO21, SO22, SO30, SO31, SO50, SO51, SO52, SO53 to lose either water pressure or supply in the coming few hours.

“It’s likely that this loss of pressure or water supply to your home will continue for at least the next 48 hours.”

South East Water said it is “committed to getting its customers who are currently without water back in supply by Christmas Day if not sooner”.

The firm said there had been a 300% increase in the number of bursts, and chief executive David Hinton told BBC South East Today about 5,000 properties were still affected on Wednesday.

In Tunbridge Wells, water will remain off until Thursday morning.

A South East Water statement said: “It is impossible to predict which pipes will burst and where, and we’re working 24 hours a day to find and repair these bursts and leaks as quickly as possible.

“We have also used tankers to inject more water into the system to keep supplies going for as long as possible.

“We’re seeing a lot of demand on the network and ask you to check your lofts, airing cupboards and outside taps for leaks if you’re able to.”

Emergency supplies of bottled water have been delivered to towns and villages.

Southern Water said in a statement: “Throughout the day, our teams have worked hard to minimise the impact of restricting water to our customers.

“The significant pressure on our network means that demand continues to outstrip supply. We have had to make some difficult decisions to ensure that we protect critical infrastructure across Hampshire such as local hospitals.”

The firm said bottled water stations had been opened in Hampshire at the east and south park and rides in Winchester and Places Leisure in Eastleigh.

The statement added: “More bottled water stations will be opening tomorrow and we’ll confirm locations and times on our social media channels and on our website.

“We are very sorry for the disruption and inconvenience this is causing, particularly in the days before Christmas. We are working as hard as we can resume services by Sunday.”

Caroline Nokes, MP for Romsey and Southampton North, tweeted: “I’ve asked Southern Water to set up a bottled water station in Southampton – not acceptable that the closest one is the park and ride at Winchester.

“Appreciate the network is under extreme pressure, but residents reliant on public transport cannot get to Winchester tonight.”

Mr Hinton said in a statement: “Our teams are working flat out to find, fix and repair the leaks on our pipes but we’re asking customers to help too by checking their homes, businesses, empty properties, outside taps and troughs in any fields for leaks and get them repaired as soon as possible.

“Leaks within properties can cause extensive damage which can be costly to repair.”

