What the papers say – December 22

The Thursday papers are led by accusations over who is to blame for strike turmoil across the country.

The Times, The Guardian, The Independent and the i all report the NHS is braced for a surge in patients over the coming days as demand rebounds following the ambulance strike.

Guardian front page, Thursday 22 December 2022: NHS braced for surge in patients after strikes by ambulance staff pic.twitter.com/F770eT9oyO — The Guardian (@guardian) December 21, 2022

Thursday’s Independent: NHS faces ‘worst’ days ahead after strike chaos #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/cWDhQB0Iem — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) December 21, 2022

Thursday's front page: NHS turmoil to last days – with bigger strikes in new year#TomorrowsPapersToday Latest by @PMGallagher1: https://t.co/ROmZ1fNICG pic.twitter.com/VFfti9oVUx — i newspaper (@theipaper) December 21, 2022

The Daily Express says the expected surge is a result of the volume of 999 calls plummeting during Wednesday’s industrial action.

Thursday's front page: Fears sick are suffering at home as 999 calls plummet #TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/TaUhBHNW2L pic.twitter.com/OLdINz3MgH — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) December 21, 2022

The Daily Mirror carries a union warning that the Tories are to blame for prolonging the strikes by refusing to talk about pay.

However, The Daily Telegraph reports the Government is set to offer workers a fast-tracked pay rise in a bid to end the strikes.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'NHS to be offered new pay deal to end strikes'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4O6L2Y pic.twitter.com/bvh6HXQ6wL — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 21, 2022

Meanwhile, the Daily Star calls on the Prime Minister to help bring an end to the crisis.

Jeremy Clarkson and his controversial comments making headlines again 👀 #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/a2RYj8ebCB pic.twitter.com/2UR3uW5Flz — Daily Star (@dailystar) December 21, 2022

Metro leads with a story on striking ambulance workers leaving the picket line to attend 999 emergencies.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 THE THIN BLUE LINE 🔴 Colleagues applaud as ambulance workers leave strike to save lives #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/czvsDWPZp9 — Metro (@MetroUK) December 21, 2022

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail says soaring petrol prices are leaving drivers facing their “costliest Christmas getaway ever”.

The Financial Times reports US tech companies are ditching London offices.

And TV crime drama Line of Duty is set to return for a three-part special on BBC1, according to The Sun.

On tomorrow's front page: BBC blockbuster Line Of Duty makes shock comeback which will see show take incredible twisthttps://t.co/bfMPaINb8u pic.twitter.com/vvwzu6J9g3 — The Sun (@TheSun) December 21, 2022