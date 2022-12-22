Judith Kerr archive acquired by Newcastle’s National Centre for Children’s Books

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Judith Kerr archive acquired by Newcastle’s National Centre for Children’s Books

By Press Association
December 22, 2022, 6:58 pm
Judith Kerr died aged 95 in 2019 (John Stillwell/PA)
The archive of acclaimed children’s author Judith Kerr has been acquired by Seven Stories, the National Centre for Children’s Books in Newcastle.

Kerr, who died in 2019 at the age of 95, wrote and illustrated a number of much-loved children’s books including The Tiger Who Came To Tea, the Mog series and When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit.

Following a recommendation from Arts Council England, ministerial approval has been given to the permanent allocation of the Judith Kerr Archive to the trustees of Seven Stories.

An early drawing of Mog The Forgetful Cat (Judith Kerr Estate/PA)

The archive includes artwork and papers for 32 books, loose studio artwork, notebooks and a diary from 1948.

Speaking about the acquisition, Kris McKie, head of collections at Seven Stories, said: “Judith Kerr was one of the most well-loved and recognised children’s book creators in Britain.

“Her archive gives a valuable insight into her remarkable life, work and career and we are very proud to be able to give it a home in our collection permanently.

“Judith’s artwork and written documents chart her life and creative journey, from her childhood and her experience as a refugee, to her time at art school, through to the creation of each of her much-loved picture books, characters and stories.

“To be the custodians of Judith’s archive for this and future generations, and to be able to share this fantastic collection with our audiences young and old, is a huge honour and privilege.”

Author and illustrator Kerr was born in Berlin but fled to England with her family in 1933 to escape the rise of the Nazis.

The Judith Kerr Archive is one of 50 objects of cultural significance, worth £57 million in total, which have been accepted for the nation and allocated to museums across the UK for the public to enjoy.

Items from the archive will be on display in a number of country-wide initiatives celebrating Kerr’s centenary year in 2023, including touring exhibitions featuring Mog and The Tiger Who Came To Tea, and the Judith Kerr exhibition at Seven Stories where visitors will be able to see the kitchen from the author’s London home which inspired the illustrations in The Tiger Who Came To Tea.

Arts and heritage minister Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay said: “Many of us have fond memories of growing up with Judith Kerr’s wonderful books.

“Her storytelling and her artwork have touched audiences of all ages, while When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit has conveyed to generations of readers what it was like for children like her who came to Britain to escape persecution under the Nazis.”

Storystock Festival Battersea
Judith Kerr during a reading of The Tiger Who Came To Tea to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the book at the Storystock Festival (Gareth Fuller/PA)

HarperCollins publishers are to commemorate the centenary of Kerr’s birth with a year-long celebration of publishing and activity including a new edition of Judith Kerr’s Creatures: A Celebration Of Her Life And Work featuring a new chapter written by her son, the author Matthew Kneale.

Cally Poplak, executive publisher at HarperCollins Children’s Books and Farshore, added: “HarperCollins Children’s Books is proud to be the home of Judith’s publishing.

“Her much-loved stories and illustrations continue to captivate parents and children around the world.

“We are delighted that her rich and fascinating archive collection will be looked after by Seven Stories, ensuring that future generations can enjoy and explore the wonder of Judith’s inspirational life and works for themselves.”

Kerr’s much-loved classic The Tiger Who Came To Tea has sold more than five million copies since it was first published in 1968, and it has never been out of print.

Kerr was made an OBE in 2012 for both her services to children’s literature and for services to Holocaust education.

