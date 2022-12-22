Kate dedicates carol service to late Queen and her ‘incredible legacy’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kate dedicates carol service to late Queen and her ‘incredible legacy’

By Press Association
December 22, 2022, 10:32 pm Updated: December 23, 2022, 7:58 am
The Princess of Wales during her introduction to Together At Christmas (Kensington Palace/PA)
The Princess of Wales during her introduction to Together At Christmas (Kensington Palace/PA)

The Princess of Wales has dedicated a Christmas carol service to the late Queen, paying tribute to her “incredible legacy” which “deeply inspired many of us”.

Kate pre-recorded her introductory message earlier this month amid final preparations for the festive concert to more than 1,800 people at Westminster Abbey.

The service, which was filmed and will air on Christmas Eve on ITV, took place on Thursday December 15, hours after the final part of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s controversial documentary dropped on Netflix.

Kate was joined by many members of the extended royal family including the Prince of Wales and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and the King and Queen Consort.

Introducing the programme, the princess, who spearheaded the service with support from The Royal Foundation, said she was “thrilled” to return to the abbey for a second year.

Together at Christmas Carol Service
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive with their children Princess Charlotte and Prince George (James Manning/PA)

She said: “This Christmas will be our first without Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

“Her Majesty held Christmas close to her heart, as a time that brought people together and reminded us of the importance of faith, friendship and family, and to show empathy and compassion.

“This year, we’ve invited hundreds of inspiring individuals to the service.

Together at Christmas Carol Service
The Princess of Wales spearheaded the service with support from the Royal Foundation (Richard Pohle/PA)

“Those who showcase the power of connectedness and community values, allowing us to continue Her Majesty’s tradition of recognising and thanking those who have gone above and beyond to support others.

“Her Majesty leaves with us an incredible legacy and one that has deeply inspired many of us.”

Kate dedicated the service to the Queen and to “all those who are sadly no longer with us”.

She added: “So, whilst Christmas will feel very different this year, we can still remember the memories and traditions we shared.

“Take time to slow down and celebrate with family and friends all the wonderful things that make Christmas so special.”

Together at Christmas Carol Service
The St Mary’s Ukrainian School choir perform at Westminster Abbey (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The broadcast will also show Inna Hryhorovych, headmistress of St Mary’s Ukrainian School in London, receiving a letter from Kate thanking her for the care she provides to families and children attending the school amid the conflict in their home nation.

In the letter dated November 18, Kate praises the school as a “lifeline for the whole community” and said she had been struck by their “courage and sense of togetherness during such a challenging time”, inviting Ms Hryhorovych and the school choir to sing a carol at the service.

Among the performers were the Westminster Abbey choir, singer Craig David and Alfie Boe and Melanie C who sung a duet, while William and Dame Kristin Scott Thomas delivered readings.

A Christmas tree in the abbey was decorated with small Paddington Bear decorations, a nod to the late Queen’s famous sketch, while guests were greeted with atmospheric snowflakes from a snow machine as they arrived at the entrance.

Narrated by Catherine Zeta-Jones, Royal Carols: Together At Christmas will air at 7pm on Christmas Eve on ITV1.

